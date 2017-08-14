AMD Radeon Vega RX 64 8GB Review

Doom (Vulkan)

2560x1440 Results

Image 1 of 6 Image 2 of 6 Image 3 of 6 Image 4 of 6 Image 5 of 6 Image 6 of 6

Although Nvidia’s performance under Vulkan is much improved, AMD continues to dominate in Doom. This actually is a game where quick hand motions are key, so it’s good that we’re seeing 140+ FPS from Radeon RX Vega 64 at 2560x1440 with all of the game’s quality settings cranked up to Ultra.

Our unevenness index tells us the entire test field runs smoothly.

3840x2160 Results

Image 1 of 6 Image 2 of 6 Image 3 of 6 Image 4 of 6 Image 5 of 6 Image 6 of 6

Vega 64’s roughly 10% advantage over GTX 1080 grows to more than 13% at 3840x2160, and a minimum frame rate in excess of 60 means you’re still getting smooth performance.

Notably, Radeon RX Vega 64’s advantage over AMD’s previous-gen flagship is about 24% in this particular benchmark.



