AMD Radeon Vega RX 64 8GB Review

Hitman (DirectX 12)

2560x1440 Results

Image 1 of 6 Image 2 of 6 Image 3 of 6 Image 4 of 6 Image 5 of 6 Image 6 of 6

Despite its DirectX 12 renderer, Hitman favors the GeForce GTX 1080 by a narrow margin at 2560x1440.

Frame time spikes between scenes affect all cards equally, so we’re not particularly worried about the outcome of our frame time over run chart. The unevenness index is perhaps more meaningful in this case, and it shows most of the cards serving up a smooth experience. Only the Radeon R9 Fury X and 390X encounter passages where higher frame times become somewhat palpable.

3840x2160 Results

Image 1 of 6 Image 2 of 6 Image 3 of 6 Image 4 of 6 Image 5 of 6 Image 6 of 6

Naturally, the jump to 4K has a profound impact on performance, and now it’s fairly safe to say that those older AMD cards aren’t going to be as enjoyable in Hitman at the game’s Ultra quality mode. Even Radeon RX Vega 64 and GeForce GTX 1080 can’t be wholeheartedly endorsed at these settings. Scale back quality or snag a GeForce GTX 1080 Ti if Hitman at maximum detail is important to you.



