AOC Agon AG322QC4 Curved FreeSync 2 Gaming Monitor Review: HDR Accuracy On a Budget

Brightness and Contrast

To read about our monitor tests in-depth, check out Display Testing Explained: How We Test Monitors and TVs. We cover Brightness and Contrast testing on page two.

Asus ROG Swift PG27UQ View Site

Uncalibrated – Maximum Backlight Level

HDR monitors play to multiple standards, so we pulled together a varied group to compare the AG322QC4. At the premium end is the Asus ROG Swift PG27U. Then we have the Philips 436M6VBPAB Momentum (436M6), BenQ EX3501R, ViewSonic VP3881 and LG 34WK650.

Image 1 of 3 Image 2 of 3 Image 3 of 3

SDR mode’s brightness maxed out just shy of 360 nits. This is plenty of output for gaming or anything else. Despite its billing as a gaming display, the AG322QC4 is a great general-use product. Its size and form factor make it versatile and flexible.

At maximum brightness settings, the VA panel delivered black levels commensurate with the other VA screens here. In SDR mode, a monitor with an IPS panel can’t compete in that department.

Contrast is a respectable 2,277:1. While some VA monitors can do better, there is potential for improvement after calibration.

After Calibration to 200 nits

Image 1 of 3 Image 2 of 3 Image 3 of 3

With calibration to 200 nits, the AG322QC4 maintained its second place position in the black level test, but contrast increased to 2,552.2:1. Not many monitors gain contrast after calibration, but having RGB sliders that start center-range likely gave the AG322QC4 an advantage. This makes it easier to achieve balance because you can both increase and decrease the RGB levels; most monitors only allow you to reduce them.

ANSI contrast stayed strong after calibration at 2,295:1, which is only a bit lower than the sequential number and means AOC is using a quality panel. That’s impressive performance at this price point. Our sample had excellent field uniformity, which contributed to this result. Even without HDR, the AG322QC4 delivered a punchy image with great depth, detail and color saturation.

MORE: Best Gaming Monitors

MORE: How We Test Monitors

MORE: All Monitor Content