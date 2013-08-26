AOC Q2963PM Monitor Review: 2560x1080 Is A New Way To Play

Results: Pixel Response And Input Lag

To perform these tests, we use a high-speed camera that shoots at 1000 frames per second. Analyzing the video frame-by-frame allows us to observe the exact time it takes to go from a zero-percent signal to a 100% white field.

The pattern generator is placed at the base of the monitor so our camera can capture the precise moment its front-panel LED lights up, indicating that the monitor is receiving a video signal. With this camera placement, we can easily see how long it takes to fully display a pattern after pressing the button on the generators remote. This testing methodology allows for accurate and repeatable results when comparing panels.

Here’s a shot of our test setup. Click on the photo to enlarge.

The brighter section of the camera’s screen is what will actually appear in the video. You can see the lights of the pattern generator in the bottom of the viewfinder. We flash the pattern on and off five times and average the results.

The AOC posts a respectable 25 ms for its screen draw time.

The more important figure is input lag. Again, these results should only be compared to one another, and not with the numbers posted by other websites that use different testing methods.

The AOC comes in at the bottom for overall lag. While its draw time of 25 ms is pretty good, it’s dragged down by a 57 ms input lag measurement. I personally had no trouble playing quick-reflex games, but more competitive gamers might experience a little sluggishness.