AOC Q2963PM Monitor Review: 2560x1080 Is A New Way To Play

By

2560x1080 is an unusual resolution for a computer monitor. Does it change the way we work? We spent some time with AOC's new Q2963PM to find out. With some unique features on-board, we're more than curious to see what makes this radical new display tick.

Results: Pixel Response And Input Lag

To perform these tests, we use a high-speed camera that shoots at 1000 frames per second. Analyzing the video frame-by-frame allows us to observe the exact time it takes to go from a zero-percent signal to a 100% white field.

The pattern generator is placed at the base of the monitor so our camera can capture the precise moment its front-panel LED lights up, indicating that the monitor is receiving a video signal. With this camera placement, we can easily see how long it takes to fully display a pattern after pressing the button on the generators remote. This testing methodology allows for accurate and repeatable results when comparing panels.

Here’s a shot of our test setup. Click on the photo to enlarge.

The brighter section of the camera’s screen is what will actually appear in the video. You can see the lights of the pattern generator in the bottom of the viewfinder. We flash the pattern on and off five times and average the results.

The AOC posts a respectable 25 ms for its screen draw time.

The more important figure is input lag. Again, these results should only be compared to one another, and not with the numbers posted by other websites that use different testing methods.

The AOC comes in at the bottom for overall lag. While its draw time of 25 ms is pretty good, it’s dragged down by a 57 ms input lag measurement. I personally had no trouble playing quick-reflex games, but more competitive gamers might experience a little sluggishness.

60 Comments Comment from the forums
  • Simos Kozanidis 26 August 2013 06:23
    Does it tilt?
    Having 2 in chain of those, tilted on the side, would be very nice for productivity apps, like coding, etc.
    Reply
  • eddieroolz 26 August 2013 07:21
    Good to see 21:9 monitors come down in price. I don't ever watch movies so the width is no use for me, though what I'd like to see in the future is a vertical VESA mount to stack 2 of these monitors in the vertical orientation. That would result in a 2560x2160 resolution that would be great for productivity purposes.
    Reply
  • cobra5000 26 August 2013 07:22
    If only it was 21:10.
    Reply
  • giovanni86 26 August 2013 07:33
    I'm actually in the market for the LG 21:9 primarily for gaming. Though i was disappointed that the veritcal length is smaller then others. Its still a very nice display. Looking forward to buying it and playing BF4 on it :)
    Reply
  • christop 26 August 2013 11:45
    I would like to try gaming with 3.
    Reply
  • ubercake 26 August 2013 12:43
    Seems like a good choice for an RTS/MMORPGer. The input lag of the IPS panel is still going to keep me away from using something like this for shooters.
    Reply
  • vertexx 26 August 2013 13:15
    With the multiple sources, does it force a 50-50 split or is that adjustable?

    I currently run two PCs for my daily work and could probably use something like this. Two 1080p monitors side by side is too much back and forth, so this may be a good solution. But I'd want to be able to adjust the split between the sources if needed.

    Thanks!
    Reply
  • cknobman 26 August 2013 13:43
    I know no one wants to hear this and I will be instantly down voted but this resolution seems ideal for Windows 8 Metro/Modern interface.

    Everything in Windows 8 Metro/Modern is designed for horizontal screen orientation vs. vertical.

    Besides that point this monitor seems like a great piece of hardware for the money. Nice review!
    Reply
  • major-error 26 August 2013 13:49
    11424113 said:
    Good to see 21:9 monitors come down in price. I don't ever watch movies so the width is no use for me, though what I'd like to see in the future is a vertical VESA mount to stack 2 of these monitors in the vertical orientation. That would result in a 2560x2160 resolution that would be great for productivity purposes.
    What you're looking for comes from Ergotron: http://www.ergotron.com/ProductsDetails/tabid/65/PRDID/15/language/en-US/Default.aspx
    I have this stand holding up a pair of Dell U2412M displays. My only real concern when hanging displays on this stand is the panel weight, although I bet the bottom-mounted of a pair of 27" 16:9 displays would end up touching the desk...
    Reply
  • nekromobo 26 August 2013 13:55
    You totally forgot to compare it to Dell U2913WM for little more there's 3years NBD warranty etc.. not to mention how does it compare picture-wise? Probably same panel used on both.
    Reply