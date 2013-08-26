Trending

AOC Q2963PM Monitor Review: 2560x1080 Is A New Way To Play

2560x1080 is an unusual resolution for a computer monitor. Does it change the way we work? We spent some time with AOC's new Q2963PM to find out. With some unique features on-board, we're more than curious to see what makes this radical new display tick.

AOC Q2963PM Offers A New Way To Work

Last year, LG introduced the world’s-first 21:9 aspect computer monitor, the 29-inch 29EA93P. Boasting an ultra-wide form factor, it gave users the chance to watch cinemascope movies without letterboxing (those black bars above and below the movie), and introduced a whole new look to gaming.

LG’s ultra-wide IPS panel is the basis for AOC’s all-new Q2963PM. This panel utilizes AH-IPS technology and renders 2560x1080 pixels on its 29-inch diagonal screen. AH-IPS, (Advanced High-Performance IPS) has quickly become the most common variant of IPS seen today. With a combination of excellent color accuracy, high light output, and high pixel density, it’s ideal for a majority of computing and viewing tasks. Of course, it has excellent off-axis viewing like every other flavor of IPS. The white LED backlight illuminates the screen from the both the top and bottom edges.

Even though it displays 2560 pixels across, it’s not a QHD-resolution screen, since you only get 1080 pixels of height. Basically it’s an FHD panel with extra width. Its shape matches the 21:9 size of the cinemascope screen you’d see at your local movie theater. As with LG's model, the main advantage is that you can watch films without letterboxing. And most movie fans know that the 16:9 aspect ratio of today’s HDTVs and monitors is a compromise. While some features are shot this way, most are filmed in the wider 21:9 framing.

The biggest question for computer users is: does a product like this also work for productivity and gaming? While it’s obviously great for movie-watching, a desktop enthusiast needs far more versatility. To this end, the Q2963PM offers a number of convenience features like multi-source viewing and chainable DisplayPort connectors. Even though vertical resolution is 1080p, pixel density is a respectable 97 ppi (or nearly as high as the 108 ppi offered by a 27-inch QHD monitor. In fact, the only thing you’re giving up versus a QHD display is screen height. No matter how you want to think of it, the AOC Q2963PM definitely presents a new way to work!

Selling for a street price of $450, AOC is currently the value king when it comes to this type of product. LG’s 29EA93-P checks in around $600, while the NEC EA294WMi is nearly $800!

BrandAOC
ModelQ2963PM
Street Price$450
Panel TypeAH-IPS
BacklightW-LED
Screen Size29"
Max Resolution2560x1080
Aspect Ratio21:9
Response Time (GTG)5 ms
Brightness (cd/m2)300
SpeakersYes
VGA1
DVI1
DisplayPort1 in, 1 out
HDMI1 w/MHL
Headphone1
USB-
Refresh Rate60 Hz
Dimensions w/baseW x H x D28.1 x 15.3 x 8.4 in714 x 388 x 214 mm
Panel Thickness.87 in / 22 mm
WarrantyThree years
  • Simos Kozanidis 26 August 2013 06:23
    Does it tilt?
    Having 2 in chain of those, tilted on the side, would be very nice for productivity apps, like coding, etc.
  • eddieroolz 26 August 2013 07:21
    Good to see 21:9 monitors come down in price. I don't ever watch movies so the width is no use for me, though what I'd like to see in the future is a vertical VESA mount to stack 2 of these monitors in the vertical orientation. That would result in a 2560x2160 resolution that would be great for productivity purposes.
  • cobra5000 26 August 2013 07:22
    If only it was 21:10.
  • giovanni86 26 August 2013 07:33
    I'm actually in the market for the LG 21:9 primarily for gaming. Though i was disappointed that the veritcal length is smaller then others. Its still a very nice display. Looking forward to buying it and playing BF4 on it :)
  • christop 26 August 2013 11:45
    I would like to try gaming with 3.
  • ubercake 26 August 2013 12:43
    Seems like a good choice for an RTS/MMORPGer. The input lag of the IPS panel is still going to keep me away from using something like this for shooters.
  • vertexx 26 August 2013 13:15
    With the multiple sources, does it force a 50-50 split or is that adjustable?

    I currently run two PCs for my daily work and could probably use something like this. Two 1080p monitors side by side is too much back and forth, so this may be a good solution. But I'd want to be able to adjust the split between the sources if needed.

    Thanks!
  • cknobman 26 August 2013 13:43
    I know no one wants to hear this and I will be instantly down voted but this resolution seems ideal for Windows 8 Metro/Modern interface.

    Everything in Windows 8 Metro/Modern is designed for horizontal screen orientation vs. vertical.

    Besides that point this monitor seems like a great piece of hardware for the money. Nice review!
  • major-error 26 August 2013 13:49
    11424113 said:
    Good to see 21:9 monitors come down in price. I don't ever watch movies so the width is no use for me, though what I'd like to see in the future is a vertical VESA mount to stack 2 of these monitors in the vertical orientation. That would result in a 2560x2160 resolution that would be great for productivity purposes.
    What you're looking for comes from Ergotron: http://www.ergotron.com/ProductsDetails/tabid/65/PRDID/15/language/en-US/Default.aspx
    I have this stand holding up a pair of Dell U2412M displays. My only real concern when hanging displays on this stand is the panel weight, although I bet the bottom-mounted of a pair of 27" 16:9 displays would end up touching the desk...
  • nekromobo 26 August 2013 13:55
    You totally forgot to compare it to Dell U2913WM for little more there's 3years NBD warranty etc.. not to mention how does it compare picture-wise? Probably same panel used on both.
