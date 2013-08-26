AOC Q2963PM Monitor Review: 2560x1080 Is A New Way To Play

AOC Q2963PM Design And Features

In order to take advantage of all this extra width, the AOC Q2963PM comes with a handful of unique features not found on most standard aspect ratio screens.

DisplayPort In & Out

With the extra DisplayPort connector, you can daisy chain multiple monitors using just one cable to your computer.

This is extremely handy when connecting extra screens to a laptop. We’ve only encountered a few displays that have the extra port and we’re glad to see AOC include this feature in the Q2963PM.

Dual Source, Side-By-Side, Split-Screen Viewing

The Q2963PM offers a screen-split feature that is accessed in the picture-in-picture section of the OSD. This means that you won’t need any special hardware or drivers to view two sources at once. Any device will work as long as it’s compatible with one of the monitor’s many inputs. In this mode, you’ll see two, approximately 17-inch (measured diagonally) images side-by-side.

We tried this feature out by connecting a Blu-ray player via HDMI and a PC to the DisplayPort input. After a short visit to the PIP menu, we were running a movie on the right side of the screen, while keeping our Windows desktop active on the left. It’s not too different than placing two small monitors side by side, but this way, there’s no line down the middle. Since the sources are independent, no processing power is used to play the movie. Very cool.

MHL: From Mobile To Mega

Ever want to view output from your MHL-equipped smartphone or tablet on a big screen? The Q2963PM is one of the few monitors to have an MHL-compatible HDMI input, and the required cable is even included in the box. When you connect your device, it charges while streaming your content to the monitor. Using the monitors PIP feature, you can view images from your phone and PC at the same time.

Oh, Triple-Snap!

With the extra width of a 21:9 aspect ratio, you now have new ways to arrange document windows on the screen. While many users appluaded Windows 7's Aero Snap feature, where you were able to arrange windows in a side-by-side mode, the AOC's bizarre aspect ratio serves up enough horizontal space for a side-by-side-by-side view. At around 850x1080 each, this gives you three windows that are horizontally-equivalent to most laptop screens, but with FHD verticality.

Since most productivity applications favor a vertical format, once you arrange desktop objects like in the example above, you should quickly adapt to the new style. The pixel density is only just short of a 27-inch QHD monitor, so text looks plenty crisp even at small font sizes.