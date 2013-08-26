AOC Q2963PM Monitor Review: 2560x1080 Is A New Way To Play

AOC Q2963PM Offers A New Way To Work

Last year, LG introduced the world’s-first 21:9 aspect computer monitor, the 29-inch 29EA93P. Boasting an ultra-wide form factor, it gave users the chance to watch cinemascope movies without letterboxing (those black bars above and below the movie), and introduced a whole new look to gaming.

LG’s ultra-wide IPS panel is the basis for AOC’s all-new Q2963PM. This panel utilizes AH-IPS technology and renders 2560x1080 pixels on its 29-inch diagonal screen. AH-IPS, (Advanced High-Performance IPS) has quickly become the most common variant of IPS seen today. With a combination of excellent color accuracy, high light output, and high pixel density, it’s ideal for a majority of computing and viewing tasks. Of course, it has excellent off-axis viewing like every other flavor of IPS. The white LED backlight illuminates the screen from the both the top and bottom edges.

Even though it displays 2560 pixels across, it’s not a QHD-resolution screen, since you only get 1080 pixels of height. Basically it’s an FHD panel with extra width. Its shape matches the 21:9 size of the cinemascope screen you’d see at your local movie theater. As with LG's model, the main advantage is that you can watch films without letterboxing. And most movie fans know that the 16:9 aspect ratio of today’s HDTVs and monitors is a compromise. While some features are shot this way, most are filmed in the wider 21:9 framing.

The biggest question for computer users is: does a product like this also work for productivity and gaming? While it’s obviously great for movie-watching, a desktop enthusiast needs far more versatility. To this end, the Q2963PM offers a number of convenience features like multi-source viewing and chainable DisplayPort connectors. Even though vertical resolution is 1080p, pixel density is a respectable 97 ppi (or nearly as high as the 108 ppi offered by a 27-inch QHD monitor. In fact, the only thing you’re giving up versus a QHD display is screen height. No matter how you want to think of it, the AOC Q2963PM definitely presents a new way to work!

Selling for a street price of $450, AOC is currently the value king when it comes to this type of product. LG’s 29EA93-P checks in around $600, while the NEC EA294WMi is nearly $800!