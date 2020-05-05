Best Gaming Headsets 2020: Wireless, Budget and More

Finding the best gaming headset for you isn't easy, and that's partially due to the sheer amount of market saturation we're currently facing. With the ever-rising popularity of eSports and the relative simplicity of combining off-the-shelf audio hardware with flashy RGBs, cushy earcups and a sprinkle of software wizardry, PC gamers are being offered more options than ever. A quick search of a few popular online retailers yields hundreds of choices across dozens of companies, ranging from under $10 (£8) to over $600 (£460).

You may already know how much your willing to spend on a pair of cans. But whether you’re shopping with a tight budget or not, there is still plenty of other things you'll have to consider before making your final purchase.

Luckily, we’ve been testing numerous gaming headsets (to see every model we've tested, check out our gaming headset reviews page). Below are the best gaming headsets we've tested.

Quick Shopping Tips

Here are some things to keep in mind when searching for the best gaming headset for you:

Wired or wireless? Wired headsets generally cost less and don’t need to be charged. Therefore, if you typically game at your desk, you may want to stick to wired options to keep things cheaper and simpler. A wired headset also won’t die on you mid-battle—unless (maybe) you run over the cable with your chair. On the other hand, there’s no denying the convenience of being able to run to the kitchen for a drink without having to remove your cans.

Headbands and earcups. Comfort is more subjective than measuring audio output and input, but generally speaking you should be wary of plush gaming headsets with thick bulges, cheap foam and cloth covers. They might look good and could even feel comfortable, but when we've tested these types of headsets we've often found disappointing acoustic performance. Ear-cushion material can make a huge difference in what your ears ultimately perceive.

Looks matter. With this being head gear, there are aesthetic elements to consider. Not everyone needs or wants RGB lights around their head or for their cans to look like a sci-fi prop. But if you’re going to pair your headset with a gaming keyboard (check out our Best Gaming Keyboards) and mouse (see our Best Gaming Mouse list) from the same company and can sync the lighting effects across peripherals, the effect is eye-catching. This can also be helpful when gaming if the software lets you correspond in-game events or statuses, (such as inflicted damage or cool-down meters), to specific RGB effects.

Audio and mic quality. These are very important if you want the best gaming headset but impossible to evaluate on the one or two floor models at your local superstore. We focus on these aspects in detail in our reviews. In short, detailed reproduction and good spatial resolution, specifically when it comes to complex noises and environments with multiple sound sources, are more important than any attempt at simulated surround sound. For fine-tuning and sound modification, a flexible equalizer is always better than a fixed sound design that you can’t change.

A key Bluetooth spec: aptX. If you do go wireless and opt for Bluetooth (no USB dongle needed), look for headsets that support Qualcomm’s aptX tech, a compression tech (codec) that’s been leveraged for decades in TV and movie voice-work, movie theater audio and thousands of radio stations. If you’ve heard Bluetooth audio in years past and hated it (it definitely was bad for a long time), give an aptX-enabled headset a listen. As long as the underlying hardware is good, you'll be pleasantly surprised by the sound output.

Best gaming headsets at a glance:

1. HyperX Cloud Alpha

2. Sennheiser GSP 370

3. Asus TUF Gaming H3

4. HyperX Cloud Orbit S

5. Patriot Viper V380

Best Gaming Headsets 2020

The HyperX Cloud Alpha is the best gaming headset for the typical player. (Image credit: HyperX)

1. HyperX Cloud Alpha

Best Gaming Headset

Driver: 50mm neodymium | Impedance: 65 Ohms | Frequency response: 13–27,000 Hz | Mic: Unidirectional electret | Connectivity: 3.5mm | Weight: 0.7 pounds (317.5g)

Neutral sound quality

Solid build quality

Good material choice

Comfortable fit



Somewhat heavy

Small dips and peaks in frequency curve

The HyperX Cloud Alpha is the best gaming headset for most gamers, offering nearly perfect sound quality. Noise reproduction with these cans sounds natural, with the drivers avoiding flaws like overly aggressive bass or highs. It's not revolutionary headset, but for less than $100 it's a fantastic value.

In terms of long-term wearability, the headset earns its Cloud branding with a light, comfy fit built with quality materials. This includes thick memory foam padding on the headband and earcups and HyperX's decision to opt for aluminum over plastic in some important areas. The overall look and feel is one of quality.



If you like the Cloud Alpha's design but want something with some more features, there's also the HyperX Cloud Alpha S. It's basically the same headset but with 7.1 virtual surround sound, an inline controller and bass sliders on each ear cup. The black-and-blue or all-black color options (instead of the Cloud Alpha's black and gold or black and red) are worth checking out too.

Read: HyperX Cloud Alpha review

If you're seeking the best gaming headset for wireless connectivity, Sennheiser GSP 370 is a go. (Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

2. Sennheiser GSP 370

Best Wireless Gaming Headset

Driver: 50mm neodymium | Impedance: 28 Ohms | Frequency response: 20-20,000 Hz | Mic: Unidirectional electret condenser | Connectivity: USB Type-A 2.4 GHz dongle | Weight: 0.6 pounds (272.2g)

Incredibly long battery life

Beautifully constructed

All the bass you could wish for with no loss of detail higher up the EQ range

Disappointing mic quality

Fractional sound quality loss over wired models

Limited software features

The Sennheiser GSP 370 is the best gaming headset for wireless connection, especially if you’re in the tether-free game for simplicity. This headset has an insanely long battery life, meaning you’ll rarely have to pull out its USB charging cable and can keep focus on gaming. In our testing, the headset lasted for about 70 hours, amplifying the care-free experience that comes with investing in a wireless pair of cans.

But this isn’t a one-trick pony either. In addition to providing impressive battery life, we loved how powerful the bass got without sacrificing minute details of media like music. The most finicky of ears may prefer the flatter character of the pricier SteelSeries Arctis Pro Wireless (starting at $293 at the time of writing compared to the Sennheiser’s $188 ), and the Sennheiser has room for improvement where its microphone and software are concerned. But for long-lasting wireless fun, the GSP 370 is our top choice.

Read: Sennheiser GSP 370 review

The Asus TUF Gaming H3 is the best gaming headset that offers a cheap price but good quality. (Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

3. Asus TUF Gaming H3

Best Budget Gaming Headset

Driver: 50mm neodymium | Impedance: 32 Ohms | Frequency response: 20-20,000 Hz | Mic: Unidirectional electret condenser | Connectivity: 3.5mm | Weight: 0.6 pounds (272.2g)

Impressive out-of-box sound quality

Incredibly comfortable

Questionable build quality

Advertised virtual 7.1 surround sound is Windows Sonic, usable by any 3.5mm headset

The Asus TUF Gaming H3 is the best gaming headset for preserving your budget. You can typically find it selling for between $40 and $50. Despite the lower price, you still get a headset that fits well and sounds good right out of the box. That means you can get right to gaming without having to fiddle around in software. When we tested the cans, performance was comparable to pricier rivals, including the Asus TUF Gaming H7 . We attribute a lot of that to the H3's comfortable fit with leatherette contact points preventing sound leakage.

The downside is these aren’t particularly pretty. And if you’re excited about virtual 7.1 surround sound, note that the H3 is a 3.5mm headset that only uses Windows’ Sonic spatial audio, which any 3.5mm headset can use.

But when it comes to gaming and hearing sound cues like weapon switches, this headset gets the job done without effort on your part or heavy damage to your bank account.

Read: Asus TUF Gaming H3 review

If money is no object, the HyperX Cloud Orbit S is the best gaming headset for splurging, thanks to a bounty of features. (Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

4. HyperX Cloud Orbit S

Best Splurge Gaming Headset

Driver: 100mm neodymium | Impedance: Not disclosed | Frequency response: 10-50,000 Hz | Mic: Unidirectional electret condenser | Connectivity: 3.5mm, USB Type-A, USB Type-C | Weight: 0.8 pounds(362.9g)

Immersive and loud 3D audio

Soft, squishy headband and ear cups

Good battery life

Accurate head tracking

A little heavy

Head tracking’s audio impact varies depending on game

The HyperX Cloud Orbit S is an expensive, premium pair of cans and the best gaming headset for splurging. It gives you a discernible gaming advantage, thanks to its customizable 3D mode with head tracking. When you're gaming with head tracking, the location of enemies is apparent and the auditory environment moves with you. You can also use head tracking as game controls, freeing up your hands for more action. (For another head tracking option with premium features, check out the similarly priced JBL Quantum One).

There are lower-priced headsets with true surround sound (instead of the Orbit S’ virtual surround sound) and wireless capability. But the Orbit S, which bears the same cozy memory foam headband and earpads as other headsets in HyperX's Cloud line, provides a gaming edge you’ll actually notice.

We also love the versatility of this headset. In addition to offering hi-res, virtual surround and 3D audio, you can use the headset with a 3.5mm jack, USB Type-A port or USB Type-C port.

Read: HyperX Cloud Orbit S review

The Patriot Viper V380 is the best gaming headset that also offers pretty RGB lighting. (Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

5. Patriot Viper V380

Best Gaming Headset for RGB

Driver: 53mm neodymium | Impedance: 64 Ohms | Frequency response: 20-20,000 Hz | Mic: Omnidirectional | Connectivity: USB Type-A | Weight: 10.9 pounds(310g)

Virtual surround sound can be helpful for games, movies

Environmental noise cancellation mic produces quality sound

Fair price

Software is basic

USB Type-A connection only

RGB isn’t as prominent in the headset world, likely because it’s hard to see lighting sitting on your ears. But if you plan on streaming, video chatting or just like the comfort of having as much RGB as possible (have you seen our best RGB mouse pads list?), the Patriot Viper V380 is the best headset for you. It has one ring of programmable RGB framing each earcup. That’s just the right amount of color, and, somehow, the headset still manages to look tasteful.

The Viper V380 has more to offer than just pretty lights. It boasts a mic that successfully limited background noise during testing, as well as virtual 7.1 surround sound that enhanced how voices sounded in FPS games. Volume is also more than sufficient with the headset’s 53mm drivers that are larger than the 50mm average. Just be sure you have an available USB Type-A port, because there are no other connectivity options.

The Viper V380 has some of the best RGB implementation we’ve seen in a headset. But if you’re looking for something that’s even flashier, the JBL Quantum One has three RGB zones programmable with some wild effects.