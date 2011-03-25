System Builder Marathon, March 2011: $500 Gaming PC

Case, Power Supply, And Optical Drive

Case: Xigmatek Asgard II B/O CPC-T45UE-U01

The Asgard II features 0.8 mm SECC steel construction with an aluminum front bezel and the finished black interior that many builders who like showing off internal components prefer.

A single 120 mm PWM exhaust fan comes preinstalled, with room to add up to three additional fans.

Xigmatek addresses varying personal tastes by providing a choice of black, orange, or silver bezel highlights. Unfortunately, black was not in stock at our time of purchase, so we went with orange.

Power Supply: Antec EarthWatts EA-380D Green

Quiet and efficient, the 380 W EarthWatts 380D Green offers the kind of value and reliability we seek from a PSU. The maximum combined +12 V rating of 28 A is sufficient for this system’s needs, while the single six-pin PCIe power connector can feed our Radeon HD 6850 graphics card without the use of any Molex adapters.

Optical Drive: Lite-On 24x DVD Burner SATA iHAS 124-04

Given our budget, we look to spend as little as possible on a reliable SATA DVD burner, and again choose this 24x OEM Lite-On drive to fill the system’s optical needs.