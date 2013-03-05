Crysis 3 Performance, Benchmarked On 16 Graphics Cards

High-Detail Benchmarks

We're skipping over the Medium detail preset and going straight to High. In addition, we're enabling the Lens Flares option and setting Motion Blur to Low, with 8x AF and 2x SMAA added to the mix for texture filtering and anti-aliasing.

At 1680x1050 with these detail settings, the Radeon HD 7770 is too slow for playable performance, and the GeForce GTX 650 Ti barely averages more than 30 FPS. The rest of the cards manage the load much better, achieving at least 30 FPS minimums and averages in excess of 40 FPS.

For one reason or another, the Radeon HD 7950 with Boost is able to achieve a higher minimum frame rate than the rest of the cards.

A look at the frame rates over time shows how those average and minimum frame rates came to be. It's nice to see that the GeForce GTX 650 Ti remains above 30 FPS for the majority of this demanding benchmark.

Frame time variance is acceptable across the board. It's interesting to note that the GeForce GTX 670 incurs a higher average variance than most of the other cards.

Surprisingly, the higher resolution doesn't affect our results all that much. The GeForce GTX 650 Ti gets pushed slightly below 30 FPS, but the rest of the cards remain playable.

We've already seen the mysterious bottleneck that pulls performance down at the end of our run to 33 FPS or so, so we don't really learn anything new from the frame rate over time chart.

The frame time variance remains below 20 ms at this setting.