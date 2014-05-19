AMD FirePro W9100 Review: Hawaii Puts On Its Suit And Tie

OpenCL: Rendering Performance

LuxMark vs. RatGPU

Meet two different rendering engines that take different approaches. First, there's the popular LuxRender, on which LuxMark is based. This one finally attracted Nvidia's attention after showing up time and again as a weak spot for the company's GeForce and Quadro cards. RatGPU, on the other hand, didn't need that special attention; Nvidia's offerings did well in it right out of the gate.

LuxRender demonstrates that Nvidia's cards do support OpenCL fairly well, if there's no CUDA option. AMD once enjoyed a significant performance advantage in this test, though the magnitude of its wins is shrinking. Still, the brand-new FirePro W9100 enjoys a significant lead.

The following charts represent LuxMark at three difficulty settings:

AMD doesn't do as well in the ratGPU benchmark. As with LuxMark, we run this test at three difficulty settings: