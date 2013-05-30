Trending

The GeForce GTX 770 Review: Calling In A Hit On Radeon HD 7970?

By ,

Wait, the new GeForce GTX 770 is powered by Nvidia's old GK104? That's right. And guess what? The card is faster, quieter, more feature-complete, and less expensive than the GeForce GTX 680 that came before it. Can it usurp the compelling Radeon HD 7970?

A Little Glimpse Into The Business Of Graphics Cards

The GeForce GTX 770s on our test bench bear the same industrial design as the GeForce GTX 780 and Titan, yes. And today’s review is representative of other 770s based on that configuration. But don’t think for a minute that all 770s are going to look like ours. As you might imagine, the vapor chamber heat sink, aluminum shroud, PC window, and backlit logo are expensive (we hear the thermal solution alone costs between $50 and $60).

So, Nvidia’s partners are eager to save that expense, use their own coolers, and perhaps do a little overclocking to optimize the margin and value of the cards they sell.

Gigabyte sent over a GV-N770OC-2GD to our SoCal lab, armed with the company’s own Windforce 3X thermal solution rated for 450 W. Gigabyte’s design is a departure from Nvidia’s in almost every way. It’s wide-open, so all of its waste heat exhausts into your chassis. Also, it employs three axial fans rather than one centrifugal blower. Finally, the large two-sided sink is connected by a pair of 8 mm and four 6 mm heat pipes.

The PCB Gigabyte uses is ½” shorter than Nvidia’s, while its cooler is ½” longer, so the total board length is 11” instead of 10.5”. The GV-N770OC-2GD employs an eight-phase power circuit though, while Nvidia’s reference design is based on a five-phase design.

As a result of its beefy cooler and robust power delivery, Gigabyte ships this specific model with a 1,137 MHz base clock (up from Nvidia’s 1,046 MHz) and a GPU Boost rating of 1,189 MHz (up from 1,085 MHz). Memory data rates don’t change, but we’re already dealing with the fastest modules ever shipped on a graphics card.

While it’s true that I’m not a proponent of coolers that dump GPU heat back into your case, Gigabyte does achieve great acoustic performance under heavy load using clock rates quite a bit higher than reference. A properly-configured chassis shouldn’t have too much trouble coping with the thermal output, though two of these things in SLI will present more of a challenge. If Gigabyte manages to bring this overclocked board to market at a price close to $400, then you can expect a healthy performance boost attributable to the company’s built-up Windforce 3X design with little compromise elsewhere.

We'll go into more depth on this card and two other add-in board partner products toward the end of today's review, including GPU Boost scaling, thermal, acoustic, and 3D performance, thanks to the hard work of our Tom's Hardware team in Germany. But bear in mind that if you specifically want Nvidia’s reference cooler, you probably shouldn't drag your feet shopping for a board equipped with it. Board partners not already prepared with an alternative to Nvidia's design are looking for more cost-effective solutions. For as much as we like the all-metal dual-slot design, we don’t expect it to last very long on GeForce GTX 770.

329 Comments Comment from the forums
  • jessterman21 30 May 2013 13:09
    Amazing - this oughtta shake up the market!
    Reply
  • GMPoisoN 30 May 2013 13:27
    CF 7970s > All
    Reply
  • EzioAs 30 May 2013 13:32
    Thanks for the article.

    Kind of an expected performance increase. Seeing overclocked GTX 680 review was conclusive enough unless you've never seen one. Never expected this card to be getting the Smart Buy award though to be completely honest.

    Hey, how about another title for the review?
    - GTX 680 Gets a New Cooler, BIOS Update and Price Drop! -

    No? I'll think of a better one...
    Reply
  • CarolKarine 30 May 2013 13:47
    the fact that every single site is comparing nvidia's next-gen stuff with AMD's current gen stuff kinda sickens me. don't start throwing around "Nvidia's got this gen in the bag" till we see what AMD comes up with. they've had what, 1 1/2, 2 years? I'm hoping for GCN 2 and a die shrink on a new architecture.
    Reply
  • Memnarchon 30 May 2013 13:49
    EzioAsNever expected this card to be getting the Smart Buy award though to be completely honest.Better power consumption than 7970GE.
    Less noise than 7970GE.
    Runs cooler than 7970GE.
    Same FPS as 7970GE.
    $50 less cost.

    Yeah indeed, why to get the Smart Buy award I wonder...
    Reply
  • Novuake 30 May 2013 13:53
    That is some aggressive pricing right there! LOL
    Reply
  • rmpumper 30 May 2013 13:56
    Finally, a card that will drop the prices of hd7000 and gtx600 GPUs.
    Reply
  • tlg 30 May 2013 14:02
    Well in the UK the GTX770 is still more expensive than the HD7970.
    Reply
  • GMPoisoN 30 May 2013 14:05
    10884687 said:
    When you factor in the 4 games that come with the HD7970 GHz Edition, it is still cheaper than the GTX 770. I find it odd that nVidia had over a year to come up with something to beat AMD in single GPU performance at this price point but failed to deliver.

    Yes, there is a bit of power savings. Yes, multi-GPU performance is better. But, that is nothing new. I also wouldn't expect future drivers to deliver much in the way of performance improvements since this card is essentially a GTX 680 v2.

    Ultimately, I expected more from nVidia. Yes, this is a polished card out of the gate. But I'm not sure the release of this card will affect AMDs bottom line as things currently stand, performance wise.

    Agreed. Sapphire 7970 Ghz ftw <3
    Reply
  • SiliconWars 30 May 2013 14:06
    None of Nvidia's partners are using the reference cooler so this is just a scam to get better turbo clock speeds and good scores on quiet and cool operation. You've been had Chris and now you've spread Nvidia's lies to your readership.
    Reply