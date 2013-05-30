The GeForce GTX 770 Review: Calling In A Hit On Radeon HD 7970?

CUDA Perfomance
CUDA Rendering
CUDA is an Nvidia-only API, forcing the Radeon HD 7970 GHz Edition to watch this round from the sidelines. Among Nvidia's cards, the GeForce GTX 770 continues to defend its fine lead over the 680, but neither can beat the GeForce GTX Titan, 780, or even the aging 580.
Synthetics: FluidMark
Different benchmark, similar result: the GeForce GTX 770 produces slightly better results thanks to its higher frequency, but still doesn't touch the GK110-based GeForce GTX 780. Meanwhile the GeForce GTX Titan is apparently still hampered by a driver hiccup.
Kind of an expected performance increase. Seeing overclocked GTX 680 review was conclusive enough unless you've never seen one. Never expected this card to be getting the Smart Buy award though to be completely honest.
Hey, how about another title for the review?
- GTX 680 Gets a New Cooler, BIOS Update and Price Drop! -
No? I'll think of a better one...
Less noise than 7970GE.
Runs cooler than 7970GE.
Same FPS as 7970GE.
$50 less cost.
Yeah indeed, why to get the Smart Buy award I wonder...
Agreed. Sapphire 7970 Ghz ftw <3