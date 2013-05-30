The GeForce GTX 770 Review: Calling In A Hit On Radeon HD 7970?

CUDA Perfomance

CUDA Rendering

CUDA is an Nvidia-only API, forcing the Radeon HD 7970 GHz Edition to watch this round from the sidelines. Among Nvidia's cards, the GeForce GTX 770 continues to defend its fine lead over the 680, but neither can beat the GeForce GTX Titan, 780, or even the aging 580.

Synthetics: FluidMark

Different benchmark, similar result: the GeForce GTX 770 produces slightly better results thanks to its higher frequency, but still doesn't touch the GK110-based GeForce GTX 780. Meanwhile the GeForce GTX Titan is apparently still hampered by a driver hiccup.