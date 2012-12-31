Four Closed-Loop CPU Coolers Take On Noctua's NH-D14

Enermax ELC240

Not yet available in the U.S., an overseas price of around €90 roughly matches the $120 price estimated by Enermax during its launch. We imagine there will be some international vendors willing to ship here, but you'll probably want to wait until it shows up at a local distributor.

A round head and radial mounting tabs are reminiscent of the classic design offered by several of Asetek's OEM customers, but closer inspection reveals that none of the components Enermax is using are an exact match. Those design changes include a new base plate that Enermax says is more efficient than those previous versions.

The only cooler in today’s test that doesn’t have a lighted logo, Enermax instead focuses on functionality. Powered by a motherboard’s CPU fan header, a single three-conductor cable spits off to feed both fans and the pump. The pump itself has no RPM feedback wire, complicating detection should it fail.

We felt the pump to verify that its motor was working and checked CPU temperature to make sure liquid was flowing.