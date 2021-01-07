MSI MEG X570 Godlike Review: Flagship Class, Five M.2, 10 GbE

Software

MSI doesn’t offer an excessive amount of software, but it covers all the bases. In the utility section of MSI’s support section for this board is an MSI-skinned version of CPUz, Nahimic Audio control and Dragon Center. Dragon Center (DC) is a one-stop-shop to monitor the system, control RGB lighting (Mystic Light), LAN, and gaming highlights. DC is relatively comprehensive, though it is missing software-based overclocking and fan control.

Dragon Center

Nahimic Audio

Firmware

To give you a taste of the Firmware, we’ve gathered screenshots showing most BIOS screens. MSI’s layout is informative and straightforward to use in EZ Mode or Advanced, with the latter separated into the more familiar sections on the main page. When overclocking, the most frequently used options are located on the opening BIOS screen in the OC section, so you don’t have to dig down for the most common functions. Overall, the MSI BIOS is easy to navigate and read with plenty of options to tweak your system.

Test System

We’ve updated our test system to Windows 10 64-bit OS (20H2) with all threat mitigations applied. We also upgraded our video card driver to 457.30 and reran all the game tests moving to the new 5000 series CPU. We use the latest non-beta motherboard BIOS available to the public unless otherwise noted. The hardware used is as follows:

CPU AMD Ryzen R9 5950X Memory GSkill Trident Z Neo 2x8GB DDR4 3600 (F4-3600C16Q-32GTZN) GPU Asus ROG Strix RTX 2070 CPU Cooler Corsair H150i PSU Corsair AX1200i Software Windows 10 64-bit 20H2 Graphics Driver NVIDIA Driver 457.30 Sound Integrated HD audio Network Integrated Networking (GbE or 2.5 GbE)

Benchmark Settings

Synthetic Benchmarks and Settings PCMark 10 Version 2.1.2177 64 Essentials, Productivity, Digital Content Creation, MS Office 3DMark Version 2.11.6866 64 Firestrike Extreme and Time Spy Default Presets Cinebench R20 Version RBBENCHMARK271150 Open GL Benchmark - Single and Multi-threaded Application Tests and Settings LAME MP3 Version SSE2_2019 Mixed 271MB WAV to mp3: Command: -b 160 --nores (160Kb/s) HandBrake CLI Version: 1.2.2 Sintel Open Movie Project: 4.19GB 4K mkv to x264 (light AVX) and x265 (heavy AVX) Corona 1.4 Version 1.4 Custom benchmark 7-Zip Version 19.00 Integrated benchmark Game Tests and Settings The Division 2 Ultra Preset - 1920 x 1080 Forza Horizon 4 Ultra Preset - 1920 x 1080

