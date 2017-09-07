CPU Performance In VR: 11 Games Benchmarked

The Climb
The Climb is a CryEngine-based title that Crytek suggests pairing with a Core i5-4590, at least. And if Robinson was any indication, this game might be expected to brutalize our lowest-end CPUs.
In fact, the dropped frames we see on our Core i3-6320 are even worse than they were in Robinson, causing the dual-core chip to average 80 delivered frames per second.
FX-8350 fares worse on paper, as it imposes high-enough frame times on our GeForce GTX 1080 Ti that the runtime kicks over into ASW on several occasions. But the resulting experience is smoother—we prefer the FX’s 1800 synthesized frames to the Core i3’s 1500 dropped frames.
Core i9, Core i7, and Ryzen 7 all appear to perform admirably. Let’s convert those frame times to frame rates once more...
Similar to Robinson, this CryEngine-based title favors Core i9 ever-so-slightly more than Core i7. This time, however, Ryzen 7 lands ahead of Core i3, which is of course hampered by dropped frames.
We know there’s an issue here from Core i3’s 50th percentile frame time of 11.5ms...and it only gets worse from there. By the time we’re looking at the 99th percentile, frames take as long as 14.5ms to render. And the worst-case frame time is a sluggish 29ms.
Incidentally, that’s right up there with FX-8350, though the FX-based platform’s other results are even worse. ASW cuts in early to smooth out those less-than-ideal render times, though.
You might also consider doing a VR at budget review pairing components that make sense in different budget segments. Like an i3 or i5/RX 480 or 1600, i5/1060 or 1070, i7/1070 or 1080, or something like that.
If the goal is to help speed up VR adoption we need ideas of how VR would work on a variety of system configurations. If people don't know if their borderline system can handle VR without an upgrade, they aren't going to even try it.
Of course you wouldn't want to combine a GTX 1080 Ti with a low-end CPU like that, but a Core i3 or FX CPU with a GTX 1050 Ti will get you going in VR.
I'm also disappointed that you didn't include Lone Echo in the test. A lot more relevant than a mobile port like Gunjack, and it seems to be one of the most CPU-intensive VR games so far.
But at the end of the day it's still great to get some data on general VR performance.
Next up, maybe a Core i5-7600K and some older-gen chips from Intel? People don't all have the newest hardware, and might want to see if they can get a VR headset without a PC platform upgrade.
Chris
The CPU gets hit extremely hard the more cars you add.
neither my video card nor cpu hit the 100% utilization mark.
if I had to I could still get a little more out of my cpu as I'm only hitting 40 degrees c.
was thinking of upgrading to 7700k but imo the difference in performance would be marginal.......so I will wait a little longer.
Sorry, but 3D by itself is not a good reason to buy VR. All 3D games suck.
Also I think it would maybe have been more appropiate if you had disabled ASW in these tests?