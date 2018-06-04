PowerColor Red Devil RX Vega 64 8GB HBM2 Review: Cooling Vega Right

PowerColor RX Vega 64 Red Devil deals 8 Amazon customer reviews ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ PowerColor 8 GB Radeon RX... Amazon Prime £678.17 £494.80 View Reduced Price

Gaming Benchmarks At 2560x1440

We benchmark the Red Devil RX Vega 64 with its standard BIOS; the overclocked firmware yields a completely insignificant performance increase through an almost senseless jump in power consumption. A bit of tweaking on Radeon RX Vega 64 does not change the card's competitive position against Nvidia's line-up. Where it does help, the difference isn't large enough to justify a louder and hotter card. Stick with PowerColor's default BIOS; it offers the best compromise of all.

Because we're guessing that most folks with a Radeon RX Vega 64 plan to game at 2560x1440, that's where we start our benchmarks.

PowerColor's Red Devil RX Vega 64 has a slight clock rate advantage over AMD's reference Radeon RX Vega 64, yielding a relatively minor lead in every benchmark.

