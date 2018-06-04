PowerColor Red Devil RX Vega 64 8GB HBM2 Review: Cooling Vega Right

Gaming Benchmarks At 2560x1440
We benchmark the Red Devil RX Vega 64 with its standard BIOS; the overclocked firmware yields a completely insignificant performance increase through an almost senseless jump in power consumption. A bit of tweaking on Radeon RX Vega 64 does not change the card's competitive position against Nvidia's line-up. Where it does help, the difference isn't large enough to justify a louder and hotter card. Stick with PowerColor's default BIOS; it offers the best compromise of all.
Because we're guessing that most folks with a Radeon RX Vega 64 plan to game at 2560x1440, that's where we start our benchmarks.
PowerColor's Red Devil RX Vega 64 has a slight clock rate advantage over AMD's reference Radeon RX Vega 64, yielding a relatively minor lead in every benchmark.
My old HD 5850 came with an "Engineering Sample" BIOS with no officially supported way of updating it.
However...
"9/10" and "Editor's Choice"
"Been dazed and confused for so long it's not true" -Robert Plant
It is the use of HBM 2 and the shortage that skyrocket the price of this card. The Vega 64, unfortunately, is a mining card. With proper undervolting and tweaks, it performs really well, unfortunately, for gaming at this price you better getting a TI. Still, if the price was about the same as a 1080, I would grab a Vega instead.
That's a long time to hold a grudge. I've had 2 PowerColor 290x's and Red Devil RX 480 and 580 cards. All of them were great performers and had better cooling than the majority of the competition. Also, they were all unlocked/dual bios cards. I like what PowerColor does with AMD cards.
Was $1100 US this morning, now a more reasonable $719. Still here in the US a GTX 1080 can be had for $120 cheaper minimum and performs basically the same. However at the price where you are its totally reasonable.
"But even though it's generally faster than GeForce GTX 1080, Nvidia's closest competitor is currently available at a $200+ savings. We have a hard time recommending any Radeon RX Vega 64 with such a chasm between boards best suited to 2560x1440 gaming."
A GTX 1080 and Vega 64 have the same MSRP, but he's saying the fact that the Vega is selling for $200 more makes it hard to recommend. Although in reality the price difference is much lower in many places.
Edit:
The price delta between the cheapest 1080 and Vega 64 on PCpartpicker US is $30 right now ($70 for red devil specifically). On Newegg.com that expands to $50 and $90, but only because that includes a dinky single fan 1080 that's $20 cheaper.
My Red Devil's BIOS switch has 3 positions:
Max OC (fairly useless)
Middle Position ("Normal ?")
Semi-Passive Mode
When switching BIOS, the Computer needs to be turned off, the switch set to the desired position, then Computer PSU turned back on.
For my card, if I turn the computer Off, set the BIOS switch position to semi-passive, and then turn the computer on, the fan stays off (passive mode) while the OS boots up.
In fact, when I first installed the card, the switch was already in semi-passive mode, so when the computer booted up initially, no fans spun. Had to shutdown, flip the switch, and power back up. That time, the fans did spin.