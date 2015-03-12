QNAP TS-453 Pro-8G NAS Review

Performance Results

Overall, the TS-453 Pro-8G does well, which isn't surprising given its high-end hardware and big pool of RAM.

Intel NAS Performance Toolkit

The NAS achieves average transfer speeds higher than 70 MB/s on all of the configurations we tried. This is definitely a good result for a single-client scenario.

NAS Test Suite Non Encrypted Files

The average transfer speed drops below 70 MB/s only during the external storage test with the disk formatted in NTFS.

ATTO - Internal Storage

Image 1 of 5 Image 2 of 5 Image 3 of 5 Image 4 of 5 Image 5 of 5

Images left to right: Single-Disk, RAID 0, RAID 1, RAID 5, RAID 6

ATTO - External Storage

Image 1 of 2 Image 2 of 2

Images left to right: EXT4 File System, NTFS File System

All of the ATTO results demonstrated aggressive transfer speeds, which we expected since ATTO isn’t particularly intensive.

Performance Summary: Internal and External Storage

The following graph shows the NAS' overall performance in the tests we ran through our custom-made software, with non-encrypted and encrypted file transfers.

The difference between encrypted and nonencrypted file transfers is noticeable, but not large. The highest drop was recorded on the external storage test with the EXT4 file system.

Performance Comparison Graphs – Nonencrypted File Transfers

Now let's check the performance of the TS-453 Pro-8G compared to other NAS devices.

Image 1 of 7 Image 2 of 7 Image 3 of 7 Image 4 of 7 Image 5 of 7 Image 6 of 7 Image 7 of 7

The TS-453 Pro-8G easily takes first place in all of the tests. This result is due not only to its strong CPU (for a NAS appliance), but also its 8GB of RAM.

Performance Summary with Multiple Clients

The following graph depicts the server’s performance in multi-client environments, where intense file transfers take place at the same time.

In multiple-client test scenarios, the NAS easily handles the increased demands. And with five clients, the total transfer rate reached 200 MB/s, showing that the teaming of its Ethernet ports provides high transfer speeds.