QNAP TS-453 Pro-8G NAS Review

QNAP Utilities And Interactivity With Smartphones

QNAP Utilities

The NAS doesn’t come with any bundled software, so you have to visit QNAP’s page and download the compatible applications. The company probably does this to make sure that future buyers will download the latest versions of relevant applications from its Download Center.

In the Download Center, all you have to do is select your NAS model and operating system. Then, all available utilities, firmware updates and mobile apps are listed.

The myQNAPcloud service provides various remote access services, such as DDNS and CloudLink. It ensures that no matter where you go, you can always securely access your QNAP devices.

The most crucial utility is probably Qfinder, through which you can also perform the NAS server installation (in case you are unable to use the aforementioned cloud installation). Once you install and run Qfinder, it finds the NAS' IP address on the network. It also checks for any available firmware updates, since QNAP releases these quite often. In addition, with Qfinder, you can check the server details, map network drives, search for network cameras, shut down or restart the NAS and perform other useful functions.

Qfinder also lets you alter important settings, like the network configuration.

QNAP's free download management utility is called QGet, and it is available for Windows and Mac computers. This application allows you to manage BT-, HTTP- and FTP Download Station tasks on multiple QNAP NAS servers, additionally giving you the ability to add, remove or watch your BT download jobs on the NAS from a workstation PC.

QGet supports an intuitive way of dragging and dropping torrent files and HTTP or FTP URLs into its interface.

NetBack Replicator backs up the data on a workstation or client PC to the NAS, and the Qsnap utility allows you to easily capture screenshots on your PC and edit, save or share them. The vSphere client plug-in lets you manage VMware datastores on the NAS directly through the vSphere client console.

The Qsync utility makes it possible to synchronize files across different devices and share files across groups and communities.

Interactivity With Smartphones

You can also use some of the features of a QNAP NAS on your smartphone. QNAP built some rather interesting applications for Android and iOS. You can find them in the Google Play store and Apple App Store, or you can download them directly from QNAP’s app center.

QNAP’s mobile applications include Qfile, Qmanager, Qmusic, Qphoto, Qvideo, Qnotes, Qget, VMobile and Qremote. Here's a short description of each of them: