Radeon HD 6970 And 6950 Review: Is Cayman A Gator Or A Crock?

Benchmark Results: 3DMark Vantage (DX10)

3DMark Vantage gives us an interesting look at synthetic performance. These results reflect AMD’s projected interpretation of the current graphics card market almost exactly. That is to say the Radeon HD 6970 competes with the GeForce GTX 480/570, and the Radeon HD 6950 doesn’t have an exact match in the company’s portfolio.

What you’ll find, though, is that the 6950 has a bit of a sibling rivalry going here. AMD’s Radeon HD 5870 remains a very capable piece of graphics hardware priced attractively under $300 (as low as $260 with rebates). In order for the 6950 to be set apart, AMD needs to price it competitively.