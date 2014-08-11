Trending

Asus ROG Swift PG278Q 27-inch G-Sync Monitor Review

We’ve been waiting to experience the wonders of G-Sync for months, and Asus is the first company to deliver a finished product. Its ROG Swift PG278Q is a 27-inch QHD TN-based display with G-Sync, 144 Hz operation, and ULMB, a new blur-reduction feature.

Packaging, Physical Layout, And Accessories

Even though the substantial carton sports a handle, the box is a laydown-style (rather than a suitcase). It’s very deep, so there’s plenty of room for Styrofoam padding inside. The PG278Q comes completely assembled. Cables include DisplayPort, USB 3.0, and an external power brick that looks a lot like an Apple TV. A CD contains the user manual and drivers.

Since this is a premium product, Asus adds a VIP warranty for three years that covers everything, including two-way ground shipping when a repair or replacement is needed.

Product 360

The PG278Q has the thinnest bezel we’ve seen to date, less than half-an-inch across the bottom and about a quarter-inch around the sides and top. A multi-screen setup will have only the thinnest of interruptions between panels.

The anti-glare layer is aggressive enough to cause a subtle grain in the brightest whites. It won’t cause you any grief in games, but we noticed it when editing documents and browsing the Web. Clarity is top-notch, however. Even the finest details are razor-sharp.

In the lower-right are printed-on symbols for the control buttons, which are actually around back and must be operated by feel. OSD navigation is accomplished with a small joystick that works quite well.

The red ring around the Swift’s base lights up if you set an option in the OSD. It’s a cool effect that coordinates well with an illuminated gaming rig.

The PG278Q can rotate to portrait mode with a manual image flip. There is also 120 degrees of swivel, 25 degrees of tilt, and 4½ inches of height adjustment. The stand is very solid with smooth movements and no extra play or wobble.

The panel is 2.6 inches-thick, but its taper makes it appear thinner. There aren’t any side-accessible USB or audio ports. However, you can see the control buttons, power toggle, and menu nav joystick.

The gaming-oriented design continues around back where a smooth taper goes from side to side. You can see the Asus logo and a Republic of Gamers crest on the upright. For cable management, a small triangular hole is provided. The upright can be removed to expose a 100 mm VESA mount.

There's only a single DisplayPort 1.2 input. Because of this, you'll need to make sure your graphics configuration can output to multiple DisplayPort connections before committing to a three-screen Surround setup. You also get one upstream and two downstream USB 3.0 ports. Next to the DP connector is the power brick's plug.

78 Comments Comment from the forums
  • ubercake 11 August 2014 16:08
    That Amazon link is to the PB278Q, not the PG278Q! ARRGGGGHHHHH!!!
  • TechyInAZ 11 August 2014 16:12
    Nice! This is great since I am one of those picky guys that believes that 30fps doesn't bring a good enough gaming experience.

    But one thing I do hope for is a 144hz g-sync IPS monitor, ever since I've gotten my new Asus MX239H the ips makes a huge difference in games.

    But besides that, it is a glorious monitor, resolution is great, 144hz, and of course g sync makes it a wonderful monitor.

    But really $800? I know that it is one of the few g sync equipped monitors, but you can buy a 4k monitor for $650!
  • CraigN 11 August 2014 16:29
    Yes - please fix that Amazon link. I almost shat myself thinking that was available already.
  • apertotes 11 August 2014 16:36
    Anybody knows if the incompatibility between G-Sync and ULMB is something that will get fixed or is here to stay?
    Reply
  • CraigN 11 August 2014 17:09
    13933468 said:
    Anybody knows if the incompatibility between G-Sync and ULMB is something that will get fixed or is here to stay?

    Pretty unlikely. ULMB requires a static refresh rate, because it has to strobe the monitor at a constant rate. GSYNC would mean that it would have to strobe in time with each frame, at a variable rate. You would introduce a lag time on the strobing if you tried to do this, since it would be at a variable rate instead of a constant one.
  • rh_dog 11 August 2014 17:43
    I know it's expensive for 2560x1440, I know it's not IPS, but to get the refresh rate @144hz and the 1ms g2g and g-sync? The few reviews for this monitor that are out there are all glowing. Come on, Asus, release the thing already, I've been waiting since the Jan announcement for this monitor. Shut up and take my money!!!
  • pchampn 11 August 2014 18:21
    Guys ROG Swift PG278Q is not even listed on Amazon. Update your links, please!!
  • Rendezvous 11 August 2014 18:29
    Omg! I need this now..... I alrdy have 800 set aside for it...I need a exact release date now!
  • agentbb007 11 August 2014 18:48
    Asus has said on Twitter it should be in the US by the end of August. I can't wait for this, I'm checking newegg everyday to see when it shows up! I hope they have enough of these coming in because there seems to be a lot of people waiting to buy this monitor.
  • Merry_Blind 11 August 2014 18:53
    Yayy finally a review for this monitor! Thanks Tom's!

    Off to read it now! lol
