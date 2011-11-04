24" LCD Round-Up: Acer S242HL, Dell U2412M, And Samsung T24A550

Acer S242HL bid
Acer's S242HL bid represents the common, inexpensive TN-based LCDs you'll most likely find at the electronics story. In fact, at $190, it's one of the cheapest LED-backlit monitors available. However, don't take low cost to suggest poor quality. The S242HL bid is, as its name implies, part of Acer's S series, which presents an ultra-thin profile in a piano black finish.
The company isn't doing anything special compared to the competition, though. Like other "ultra-thin" LCD monitors, Acer moves most of its power circuitry into a discrete external adapter, facilitating a thinner display.
This monitor's low price tag is simply a function of its no-frills design approach, as port connectivity covers the basics: HDMI, DVI, and VGA. One issue we have is that connectors protrude straight out the back, instead of being hidden on a tapered bottom edge. Up against a wall, cables will tend to extend past the thin chassis and base.
While port connectivity gives us access to the most common interfaces, Acer's OSD (on-screen display) layout is less than ideal. Even though the power button is located dead center on screen's front bottom edge, the company chose not to situate any of the OSD buttons where you can see them, achieving a cleaner design. Alright, we get it. Nobody likes to look at their monitor head-on and see an array of buttons lining one side of it. When you're trying to navigate the OSD menu, though, poking your head under the display to see what you're pressing isn't an awesome compromise.
I currently own an eIPS monitor, and will never go back to TN.
Also the U2410 frequently goes on sale. I think it is a mistake to buy the U2412 when the U2410 is definitely superior to the U2412 in every benchmark.
Right now the most affordable HIPS monitors with the best performance are the Dell U2410 and the HP 2475W. I think that the HP 2475W has the edge slightly over the 2410. Asus also has put out a fairly good 24" HIPS monitor but the U2410 and the 2475W are better monitors per the professional reviews that I have read.
I own the HP 2475W and it does have beautiful picture. You have to go to NEC at twice the cost to improve on it.
Just reread your comment and my response was probably a little off-base. However, the U2412's predecessor should be better in every way (except possibly response time) since eIPS is meant to be more economical by trading off some of the quality of other IPS panels.
Hello :), I was not referring to you. The article's writer states that the U2412 is the successor of the U2410 when actually it is a more affordable IPS monitor for those with lower budgets. BTW, the article is very good; they just got this one thing wrong.
There is a huge difference between a picture quality HIPS monitor and a TN monitor. I have not seen an eIPS monitor but they seem to be pretty good also from the reviews that I have read.
