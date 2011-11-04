24" LCD Round-Up: Acer S242HL, Dell U2412M, And Samsung T24A550

Three 24" LCDs, Benchmarked And Reviewed
After a brief hiatus on the display round-ups, we're back. Why? Because, if you're an enthusiast spending big bucks on PC hardware, then you're going to also want a monitor of comparable quality. After all, why would you bother buying a pair of GeForce or Radeon cards if a lackluster screen prevented you from enjoying the highest-quality settings in the latest AAA title?
New LCDs aren't released on a predictable schedule, though, so it's difficult to put together comprehensive line-ups representing the latest and greatest. As such, we're reviewing monitors in smaller batches. This approach has worked pretty well thus far, and we'll continue taking your requests as the come in.
Based on comments from that last round-up, we're back with 24" LED monitors. This time, our three contenders represent a wider range of prices. We have:
- Your typical LCD TN-based monitor, Acer's S242HL bid
- An affordable IPS-based LCD, Dell's UltraSharp U2412M
- And a multifunction TV/LCD Monitor, Samsung's SyncMaster T24A550
Of the three screens in our comparison, the one we're most interested in is Dell's 24" UltraSharp U2412M. This is the successor to the CCFL-based U2410M, with a LED backlight and an e-IPS panel (more on that in a bit).
We're pitting that model against a typical TN-based monitor and one that performs double duty as a TV. If you're looking slight more display surface than what a 23" screen offers, the interesting results we generated should help shape your choice as you shop for 24"panels.
|Brand
|Acer
|Dell
|Samsung
|Model
|S242HL bid
|UltraSharp U2412M
|SyncMaster T24A550/T24A350
|Panel Type
|TN
|e-IPS
|TN
|Screen Size
|24"
|24"
|24"
|Max Resolution
|1920x1080
|1920x1200
|1920x1080
|Aspect Ratio
|16:9
|16:10
|16:9
|Response Time
|5 ms
|8 ms
|5 ms
|Brightness cd/m^2
|250
|300
|250
|Contrast Ratio
|1000:1
|1000:1
|1000:1
|Speakers
|No
|No
|No
|VGA
|1
|1
|1
|DVI-D (HDCP)
|1
|1
|-
|DisplayPort
|-
|1
|-
|HDMI
|1
|-
|2
|Tilt
|No
|Yes
|Yes
|Energy Star-Qualified
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Refresh Rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|Warranty
|Three-year
|Three-year
|Three-year
I currently own an eIPS monitor, and will never go back to TN.
Also the U2410 frequently goes on sale. I think it is a mistake to buy the U2412 when the U2410 is definitely superior to the U2412 in every benchmark.
Right now the most affordable HIPS monitors with the best performance are the Dell U2410 and the HP 2475W. I think that the HP 2475W has the edge slightly over the 2410. Asus also has put out a fairly good 24" HIPS monitor but the U2410 and the 2475W are better monitors per the professional reviews that I have read.
I own the HP 2475W and it does have beautiful picture. You have to go to NEC at twice the cost to improve on it.
Just reread your comment and my response was probably a little off-base. However, the U2412's predecessor should be better in every way (except possibly response time) since eIPS is meant to be more economical by trading off some of the quality of other IPS panels.
Hello :), I was not referring to you. The article's writer states that the U2412 is the successor of the U2410 when actually it is a more affordable IPS monitor for those with lower budgets. BTW, the article is very good; they just got this one thing wrong.
There is a huge difference between a picture quality HIPS monitor and a TN monitor. I have not seen an eIPS monitor but they seem to be pretty good also from the reviews that I have read.
PS.: Sorry if there's any mistake with my English. =)
Ehr, what...?