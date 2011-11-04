24" LCD Round-Up: Acer S242HL, Dell U2412M, And Samsung T24A550

Out-Of-Box Performance: Brightness And Contrast Ratio
Right out of the box, there's a wide range of scores between the three 24"displays. Dell's UltraSharp U2412M leads the pack with excellent black and white luminosity. However, it still falls short of the advertised 1000:1 contrast ratio. Acer's S242HL bid's performance is far more disappointing, as the relatively high black production results in a 200:1 contrast ratio. Samsung's T24A500 is a middle-of-the-road finisher with a contrast ratio of 732:1.
A high contrast ratio helps you achieve brighter colors, but it's often the result of a miscalibrated color profile, which is why we measure color temperature as well.
Samsung's T24A550 is the outlier in our round-up with a cool color temperature of 7200 K, while Dell's U2412M and Acer's S242HL bid are closer to approximating 6500 K.
If you want a balanced image, you want to calibrate the display to 6500 K. Most DVDs, digital cameras, and online videos are calibrated for that white point because it represents the spectrum you see in overcast daylight. So, we do that too.
I currently own an eIPS monitor, and will never go back to TN.
Also the U2410 frequently goes on sale. I think it is a mistake to buy the U2412 when the U2410 is definitely superior to the U2412 in every benchmark.
Right now the most affordable HIPS monitors with the best performance are the Dell U2410 and the HP 2475W. I think that the HP 2475W has the edge slightly over the 2410. Asus also has put out a fairly good 24" HIPS monitor but the U2410 and the 2475W are better monitors per the professional reviews that I have read.
I own the HP 2475W and it does have beautiful picture. You have to go to NEC at twice the cost to improve on it.
Just reread your comment and my response was probably a little off-base. However, the U2412's predecessor should be better in every way (except possibly response time) since eIPS is meant to be more economical by trading off some of the quality of other IPS panels.
Hello :), I was not referring to you. The article's writer states that the U2412 is the successor of the U2410 when actually it is a more affordable IPS monitor for those with lower budgets. BTW, the article is very good; they just got this one thing wrong.
There is a huge difference between a picture quality HIPS monitor and a TN monitor. I have not seen an eIPS monitor but they seem to be pretty good also from the reviews that I have read.
