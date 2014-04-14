Workstation Graphics: 19 Cards Tested In SPECviewperf 12

Medical

As with the Energy viewset, which covered geophysical surveys and imaging, SPECviewperf 12 uses a synthetic suite to represent the medical field, making use of functionality that is often used for this kind of texture-based volume rendering. Two-dimensional images, created through the use of computer tomography (CT) or magnetic resonance imaging (MRI), are combined into a 3D representation.

The direct volume rendering is achieved by lining up the image slices in parallel. This is done based on texture coordinates, which are specified at every single vertex. They consist of the location in the 3D space (x, y, and z) and also define the alignment and scaling of the texture on the polygon via an object. Next, the values needed for the actual display are calculated based on the texture coordinates. This is called compositing. The entire volume can be thought of as a large number of voxels, or volume pixels, which contain opacity and color on top of the texture information.

Volume ray casting is used to calculate the actual image from the voxels. The present benchmark has two parts. The “4D Heart Data Set” contains several 3D objects, and the “Stag Beetle” places large demands on memory.

Weighting for the 10 individual tests is found in a handy table below. Not surprisingly, AMD's FirePro W7000 serves as our example again.

Benchmarks Weight in % FPS 4D Heart Data Set - Test 1

10.0072.194D Heart Data Set - Test 2

10.0074.604D Heart Data Set - Test 3

10.0050.064D Heart Data Set - Test 4

10.0019.344D Heart Data Set - Test 5

10.0038.76Stag Beetle - Test 6

10.0020.69Stag Beetle - Test 7

10.0018.07Stag Beetle - Test 8

10.009.21Stag Beetle - Test 9

10.003.27Stag Beetle - Test 10

10.003.79 Weighted Geometric Mean = 19.66