Workstation Graphics: 19 Cards Tested In SPECviewperf 12

Showcase 2013

This is the first DirectX-based benchmark, complements of Autodesk (though a number of smaller ISVs are also moving their professional applications to DirectX as well). It uses a model with eight million vertices, features shading, projected shadows, and self-shadows.

There are four sub-tests in the suite, each worth 25% of the total score. The frame rate on the right comes from AMD's FirePro W7000.

Benchmarks Weight in % FPS Ambient Shadows

25.0035.88Both Shadows

25.0033.38No Shadows

25.0037.34Shadows

25.0034.25Weighted Geometric Mean = 35.18