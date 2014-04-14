Workstation Graphics: 19 Cards Tested In SPECviewperf 12

Showcase 2013
This is the first DirectX-based benchmark, complements of Autodesk (though a number of smaller ISVs are also moving their professional applications to DirectX as well). It uses a model with eight million vertices, features shading, projected shadows, and self-shadows.
There are four sub-tests in the suite, each worth 25% of the total score. The frame rate on the right comes from AMD's FirePro W7000.
|Benchmarks
|Weight in %
|FPS
|Ambient Shadows
25.0035.88Both Shadows
25.0033.38No Shadows
25.0037.34Shadows
25.0034.25Weighted Geometric Mean = 35.18