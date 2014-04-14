Trending

Workstation Graphics: 19 Cards Tested In SPECviewperf 12

By

SPECviewperf 12 sets out to be the standard for evaluating workstation graphics cards by including the latest professional applications, more complex models, and synthetic workloads pulled from important market segments. We test 19 cards in the new suite.

Showcase 2013

This is the first DirectX-based benchmark, complements of Autodesk (though a number of smaller ISVs are also moving their professional applications to DirectX as well). It uses a model with eight million vertices, features shading, projected shadows, and self-shadows.

There are four sub-tests in the suite, each worth 25% of the total score. The frame rate on the right comes from AMD's FirePro W7000.

BenchmarksWeight in %FPS
Ambient Shadows

25.0035.88Both Shadows

25.0033.38No Shadows

25.0037.34Shadows

25.0034.25Weighted Geometric Mean = 35.18