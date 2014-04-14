Workstation Graphics: 19 Cards Tested In SPECviewperf 12

Siemens NX 8.0

This OpenGL-based benchmark centers on Siemens PLM’s NX 8.0. The models getting worked on contain between 7.15 to 8.45 million vertices, and the rendering options include wireframe, anti-aliasing, shading, shading with edges, and studio mode. As with the most other workstation-class apps, NX 8.0 relies on certified hardware and optimized drivers.

How the 10 benchmarks, some of which feature very different graphics options, are weighted is illustrated in the table below. No surprise, the FirePro W7000 gives us our representative performance.

Benchmarks Weight in % FPS Advanced Studio + AA

7.5023.79Shaded + AA

10.0066.17Shaded + Edges + AA

20.0039.54Studio + AA

5.0029.09Wireframe

7.50151.19Advanced Studio

7.5048.58Shaded

10.0082.10Shaded + Edges

20.0050.86Studio

5.0042.40Wireframe

7.50231.83Weighted Geometric Mean = 57.45