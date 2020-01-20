1080p Acer Predator XB270H

1080p, also known as Full HD or FHD (full high definition), is a very common display resolution of 1920 x 1080 pixels. Resolution explains how many pixels a display has in width x height format, and the more pixels, the sharper the image looks.

Many of today's PC monitorsand laptops as well as TVs, come in 1080p resolution. And for gaming or a modern computing experience, this is the lowest resolution considered acceptable. And while gaming at higher resolutions of 1440p or 4K offer more realistic experiences, they both require a pretty powerful graphics card, so gaming at 1080p is still very popular among today's mainstream gamers.

Don't be fooled when you hear the term "high definition" or HD without "F" or the word "Full" in front of it. Plain old HD resolution is lower (and, therefore, less sharp) at 1280 x 720 pixels or, in the case of most PCs, 1366 x 768. Neither FHD nor HD is particularly sharp by today's standards with 1440p and 4K getting increasingly popular, but they're considered high definition because they're better than old-fashioned Standard Definition (SD), which is typically 640 x 480.

Common Monitor Resolutions

This article is part of the Tom's Hardware Glossary.

Further reading: