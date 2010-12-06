World Of Warcraft: Cataclysm--Tom's Performance Guide

Textures: Projected Textures
You can either turn Projected Textures on or off. The tooltip reads, "enables the projecting of textures to the environment. Disabling this may greatly improve performance."
Don't disable it, though. As you can see below, I've cast Consecrate in both screen shots. In the first, you can't see the spell at all. In the second, you can. Without textures projected onto the environment, there's a fair chance you'll have trouble with Algalon, Lady Deathwhisper, Halion, and Sindragosa. Any fight where there is something on the ground that you need to avoid becomes significantly harder if you...well, can't see whatever it is you're supposed to be avoiding.
Oh no! Where's the consecrate?
Ah ha, there it is.
i7 Qudcore with Ht- 85
Any Quadcore chips with no HT - 15
i5 Quadcore which does not have HT as far as I know - 15
i5 Dualcore with HT- 5
Dualcore with HT- 5
Dualcore without HT - 5
AMD tricore - 7
There used to be a blue post explaining the settings and how to calculate it for different cores. But the old forums got wiped.
And why only Corei CPUs? Where are all the Core2s? 75% of Intel users still use Core2s and 775s!
It's a little easier to talk about WoW since I've been playing it for way too long, but I definitely want to see us doing more comprehensive coverage of demanding titles on launch day. It's all a matter of trying to convince the software guys to give a hardware site early access to the game. That's the hard part :)