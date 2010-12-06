World Of Warcraft: Cataclysm--Tom's Performance Guide

Environment: Ground Clutter
There are five options for the Ground Clutter setting. According to the tooltip, Ground Clutter "controls the density and the distance at which ground clutter items, like grass and foliage, are placed. Decrease to improve performance."
The implications here are pretty obvious. If you want the lushest, densest environments, crank this setting up to Ultra. If you don't mind giving up tufts of grass, stones on the ground, and so on, dial back to suit your performance needs.
i7 Qudcore with Ht- 85
Any Quadcore chips with no HT - 15
i5 Quadcore which does not have HT as far as I know - 15
i5 Dualcore with HT- 5
Dualcore with HT- 5
Dualcore without HT - 5
AMD tricore - 7
There used to be a blue post explaining the settings and how to calculate it for different cores. But the old forums got wiped.
1. Chris is a closet WoW-player
2. Really bored
With that said, i really do hope to see more of these articles, albeit with a more demanding title on the bench, even if it's from a "lesser" developer/publisher combo.
PS: I do hope ppl appreciate my sense of humor :P
And why only Corei CPUs? Where are all the Core2s? 75% of Intel users still use Core2s and 775s!
It's a little easier to talk about WoW since I've been playing it for way too long, but I definitely want to see us doing more comprehensive coverage of demanding titles on launch day. It's all a matter of trying to convince the software guys to give a hardware site early access to the game. That's the hard part :)