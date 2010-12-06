World Of Warcraft: Cataclysm--Tom's Performance Guide

Effects: Particle Density
There are five options for the Particle Density setting. According to the tooltip (and common sense), this option "controls the number of particles used in effects caused by spells, fires, etc. Decrease to improve performance."
Despite the granularity Blizzard gives us here, the two extremes (Ultra and Low) are the most telling. With that said, I haven't found particle density to be critical in playing World of Warcraft. If you have to dial this one down from Ultra in the interest of improving performance, you won't be sacrificing much in the way of gaming experience.
i7 Qudcore with Ht- 85
Any Quadcore chips with no HT - 15
i5 Quadcore which does not have HT as far as I know - 15
i5 Dualcore with HT- 5
Dualcore with HT- 5
Dualcore without HT - 5
AMD tricore - 7
There used to be a blue post explaining the settings and how to calculate it for different cores. But the old forums got wiped.
With that said, i really do hope to see more of these articles, albeit with a more demanding title on the bench, even if it's from a "lesser" developer/publisher combo.
And why only Corei CPUs? Where are all the Core2s? 75% of Intel users still use Core2s and 775s!
It's a little easier to talk about WoW since I've been playing it for way too long, but I definitely want to see us doing more comprehensive coverage of demanding titles on launch day. It's all a matter of trying to convince the software guys to give a hardware site early access to the game. That's the hard part :)