Best Memory

by

Standard memory is great for standard machines, but Tom's Hardware readers are always looking for a little more. Whether its more bandwidth for onboard graphics or more capacity for video editing, we've covered the entire price scale of performance parts. Currently the most-common desktop memory standard, DDR4 offers the best of both bandwidth and capacity.

Team Group Night Hawk
$99.99 Newegg
Team Dark ROG (TDRRD416G3000HC16CDC)
Newegg
Patriot Viper 4
$125.00 B&H
G.Skill Ripjaws 4
$257.05 Amazon
Corsair Vengeance LPX
$485.99 Amazon
G.Skill Trident Z
$214.99 Newegg
G.Skill Trident Z
$229.99 Amazon
G.Skill Trident Z
$194.99 Newegg
G.Skill Ripjaws 4
$879.98 Amazon
Model
THRD416G3000HC16CDC01
TDRRD416G3000HC16CDC
PV416G340C6K
F4-3000C15Q-16GRR
CMK16GX4M4B3200C16
F4-3000C15D-32GTZ
F4-3200C14Q-32GTZKW
F4-3200C16Q-32GTZ
F4-2666C16Q2-64GRB
Capacity
16GB (2x 8GB)
16GB (2x 8GB)
16 GB (2x 8GB)
16GB (4x 4GB)
16GB (4x 4GB)
32GB (2x 16GB)
32GB (4x 8GB)
32GB (4x 8GB)
64GB (8x 8GB)
Data Rate
DDR4-3000 (XMP)
DDR4-3000 (XMP)
DDR4-3400 (XMP)
DDR4-3000 (XMP)
DDR4-3200 (XMP)
DDR4-3000 (XMP)
DDR4-3200 (XMP)
DDR4-2400 (XMP)
DDR4-2666 (XMP)
Timings
16-18-18-38 (2T)
16-18-18-38 (2T)
16-18-18-36 (2T)
15-15-15-35 (2T)
16-18-18-36 (2T)
15-15-15-35 (2T)
14-14-14-34 (2T)
16-16-16-36 (2T)
16-16-16-36 (2T)
Voltage
1.35 Volts
1.35 Volts
1.35 Volts
1.35V
1.35 Volts
1.35 Volts
1.35 Volts
1.35 Volts
1.20V
Warranty
Lifetime
Lifetime
Lifetime
Lifetime
Lifetime
Lifetime
Lifetime
Lifetime
Lifetime
Primary Timings

16GB (2x 8GB)

Team Group Night Hawk (THRD416G3000HC16CDC01)
Pros
  • Better-value pricing among LED-lit DRAM
  • Excellent XMP Performance
Cons
  • Poor overclocking capability
  • LED-lit RAM still cost more than unlit RAM
Verdict

With its moderate price and good XMP performance, Team Group’s T-Force series Night Hawk DDR4-3000 offers better value to users of compatible (Z170 and Z270) platforms.

$99.99 Newegg

Team DARK ROG 16GB (2 x 8GB)
Pros
  • Great XMP performance
  • Excellent overclocked performance
  • Reasonable price
Cons
  • Mediocre rated timings
  • Mediocre max O/C
  • Mediocre latency
Verdict

Team Group’s T-Force Dark ROG 16GB DDR4-3000 kit provides great performance value for LGA 1151 builders.

$139.99 Newegg

Patriot Viper 4 (PV416G340C6K)
Pros
  • Top overclocking from a mid-priced 16GB two-DIMM kit
Cons
  • Mid-priced kits cost more than budget kits
Verdict

Patriot's Viper 4 DDR4-3400 C16 16GB (PV416G340C6K) kit provides the ultimate DRAM overclocking value.

$125.00 B&H

16GB (4x 4GB)

G.Skill Ripjaws 4 (F4-3000C15Q-16GRR)
Pros
  • Factory performance
  • Overclocking
  • Price
Cons
  • None
Verdict

Great performance and a good value.

-

Corsair Vengeance LPX (CMK16GX4M4B3200C16)
Pros
  • Top performance
  • High DDR4-3200 rating
  • Two included cooling fans that reduce both motherboard and DRAM temperatures
Cons
  • Limited overclockability at 1.35V
  • Included fans add to the total price
Verdict

Corsair's CMK16GX4M4B3200C16 quad-channel memory kit puts up solid performance numbers, but its "good value" applies only to builders who want or need the included fans. Besides cooling the modules, included fans could be even more practical in builds that don't have a fan over the CPU.

$189.05 Amazon

32GB (2x 16GB)

G.Skill Trident Z (F4-3000C15D-32GTZ)
Pros
  • High Capacity
  • Good Overclockability
  • Moderate Per-GB Price
Cons
  • 1.73" height may interfere with some oversized CPU coolers
Verdict

G.Skill's Trident Z model F4-3000C15D-32GTZ (32GB kit) is a relative bargain for builders who need more than 16GB of DDR4 and have only two channels to fill.

$229.99 Newegg

32GB (4x 8GB)

G.Skill Trident Z (F4-3200C14Q-32GTZKW)
Pros
  • Great timings
  • Broad tuning capability
  • Slightly superior bandwidth
Cons
  • Price
  • Height of 44mm may interfere with some CPU coolers.
Verdict

The best performing quad-channel kit we’ve tested, G.Skill’s Trident Z F4-3200C14Q-32GTZKW appears a reasonable value when compared to other premium DDR4.

$229.99 Newegg

GSkill Trident Z (F4-3200C16Q-32GTZ)
Pros
  • Great overall performance and overclocking in a 32GB four-DIMM kit
Cons
  • Somewhat expensive
Verdict

G.Skill's Trident Z F4-3200C16Q-32GTZ pairs high performance and 32GB capacity with a moderately-high price to provide slightly better-value to premium component buyers.

$219.99 Newegg

64GB (8x 8GB)

G.Skill Ripjaws 4 (F4-2666C16Q2-64GRB)
Pros
  • G.Skill’s 64GB DDR4-2666 eight-DIMM set offers LGA 2011-v3 today’s best combination of high speed and enormous capacity.
Cons
  • The need for eight DIMMs to reach 64GB.
Verdict

If you have $900 laying around and must have 64GB, it’s hard to go wrong with G.Skill’s F4-2666C16Q2-64G.

$1124.00 Amazon

Summary
About the author
Thomas Soderstrom

Thomas Soderstrom is a Senior Staff Editor at Tom's Hardware US. He tests and reviews cases, cooling, memory and motherboards.

