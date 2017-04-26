Best Memory

Standard memory is great for standard machines, but Tom's Hardware readers are always looking for a little more. Whether its more bandwidth for onboard graphics or more capacity for video editing, we've covered the entire price scale of performance parts. Currently the most-common desktop memory standard, DDR4 offers the best of both bandwidth and capacity.
|
Team Group Night Hawk
|
Team Dark ROG (TDRRD416G3000HC16CDC)
|
Patriot Viper 4
|
G.Skill Ripjaws 4
|
Corsair Vengeance LPX
|
G.Skill Trident Z
|
G.Skill Trident Z
|
G.Skill Trident Z
|
G.Skill Ripjaws 4
|Model
|
THRD416G3000HC16CDC01
|
TDRRD416G3000HC16CDC
|
PV416G340C6K
|
F4-3000C15Q-16GRR
|
CMK16GX4M4B3200C16
|
F4-3000C15D-32GTZ
|
F4-3200C14Q-32GTZKW
|
F4-3200C16Q-32GTZ
|
F4-2666C16Q2-64GRB
|Capacity
|
16GB (2x 8GB)
|
16GB (2x 8GB)
|
16 GB (2x 8GB)
|
16GB (4x 4GB)
|
16GB (4x 4GB)
|
32GB (2x 16GB)
|
32GB (4x 8GB)
|
32GB (4x 8GB)
|
64GB (8x 8GB)
|Data Rate
|
DDR4-3000 (XMP)
|
DDR4-3000 (XMP)
|
DDR4-3400 (XMP)
|
DDR4-3000 (XMP)
|
DDR4-3200 (XMP)
|
DDR4-3000 (XMP)
|
DDR4-3200 (XMP)
|
DDR4-2400 (XMP)
|
DDR4-2666 (XMP)
|Timings
|
16-18-18-38 (2T)
|
16-18-18-38 (2T)
|
16-18-18-36 (2T)
|
15-15-15-35 (2T)
|
16-18-18-36 (2T)
|
15-15-15-35 (2T)
|
14-14-14-34 (2T)
|
16-16-16-36 (2T)
|
16-16-16-36 (2T)
|Voltage
|
1.35 Volts
|
1.35 Volts
|
1.35 Volts
|
1.35V
|
1.35 Volts
|
1.35 Volts
|
1.35 Volts
|
1.35 Volts
|
1.20V
|Warranty
|
Lifetime
|
Lifetime
|
Lifetime
|
Lifetime
|
Lifetime
|
Lifetime
|
Lifetime
|
Lifetime
|
Lifetime
|Primary Timings
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
16GB (2x 8GB)
With its moderate price and good XMP performance, Team Group’s T-Force series Night Hawk DDR4-3000 offers better value to users of compatible (Z170 and Z270) platforms.
Team Group’s T-Force Dark ROG 16GB DDR4-3000 kit provides great performance value for LGA 1151 builders.
Patriot's Viper 4 DDR4-3400 C16 16GB (PV416G340C6K) kit provides the ultimate DRAM overclocking value.
16GB (4x 4GB)
Great performance and a good value.
Corsair's CMK16GX4M4B3200C16 quad-channel memory kit puts up solid performance numbers, but its "good value" applies only to builders who want or need the included fans. Besides cooling the modules, included fans could be even more practical in builds that don't have a fan over the CPU.
32GB (2x 16GB)
G.Skill's Trident Z model F4-3000C15D-32GTZ (32GB kit) is a relative bargain for builders who need more than 16GB of DDR4 and have only two channels to fill.
32GB (4x 8GB)
The best performing quad-channel kit we’ve tested, G.Skill’s Trident Z F4-3200C14Q-32GTZKW appears a reasonable value when compared to other premium DDR4.
G.Skill's Trident Z F4-3200C16Q-32GTZ pairs high performance and 32GB capacity with a moderately-high price to provide slightly better-value to premium component buyers.
64GB (8x 8GB)
If you have $900 laying around and must have 64GB, it’s hard to go wrong with G.Skill’s F4-2666C16Q2-64G.
