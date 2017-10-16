Nvidia GeForce GTX 1080 Ti Graphics Card Roundup

Nvidia’s GeForce GTX 1080 Ti is, for all intents and purposes, the company’s fastest desktop gaming graphics card - Titan Xp, the company's only faster (niche) card, costs ~60% more. The 1080 Ti employs a 12-billion-transistor GP102 processor sporting 3584 CUDA cores, 224 texture units, and 88 ROPs. A base clock rate of 1480 MHz typically accelerates to 1582 MHz under most gaming loads thanks to GPU Boost. And Nvidia’s partners tune those frequencies to differentiate their boards. An aggregate 352-bit memory bus hosts 11GB of GDDR5X memory able to move up to 484 GB/s of information.
In comparison, the vanilla GeForce GTX 1080 utilizes a much less complex GP104 GPU armed with 2560 CUDA cores, 160 texture units, and 64 ROPs. Its 8GB of GDDR5 memory is still high-end by today’s standards. However, you’re looking at the difference between smooth performance at 3840x2160 from GeForce GTX 1080 Ti and a card better suited to 1440p at maxed-out details in the vanilla 1080. You’ll pay about $200 more for the GeForce GTX 1080 Ti, but in a world now unfriendly to multi-GPU configurations, we recommend buying the fastest single-GPU solution you can afford.
How about the competition from AMD? Performance-wise, there is none. Radeon RX Vega 64 is more comparable to GeForce GTX 1080. At least for now, GeForce GTX 1080 Ti is in a class unto itself.
So, if you’re looking for the best graphics performance available, let’s explore some of the available options and why you might consider one GTX 1080 Ti over another.
Nvidia GeForce GTX 1080 Ti Graphics Cards
-
Asus ROG Strix GeForce GTX 1080 Ti 11GB OC Edition
-
- GPU (Codename)
- GP102 (Pascal)
-
- Shader Units
- 3584
-
- Base & Boost Clocks
- 1569 MHz / 1683 MHz
-
- Memory Size & Type
- 11GB GDDR5X
-
- Memory Clock
- 1376 MHz
-
- Memory Bandwidth
- 484.4 GB/s
-
- Fans
- (3) 9cm Axial
-
- Ports
- (1) DVI-D, (2) HDMI 2.0b, (2) DP 1.4
-
- Power Connectors
- (2) 8-pin
-
- Dimensions (LxHxD)
- 30 x 12.5x 4.8cm
-
- Weight
- 1263g
-
- Warranty
- 3 Years
-
-
EVGA GTX 1080 Ti FTW3 Gaming
-
- GPU (Codename)
- GP102 (Pascal)
-
- Shader Units
- 3584
-
- Base & Boost Clocks
- 1569 MHz / 1683+ MHz
-
- Memory Size & Type
- 11GB GDDRX5
-
- Memory Clock
- 1375 MHz
-
- Memory Bandwidth
- 484 GB/s
-
- Fans
- (3) 85mm Axial
-
- Ports
- (3) DP1.4, (3) HDMI 2.0, DVI-D
-
- Power Connectors
- (2) 8-pin
-
- Dimensions (LxHxD)
- 30.2 x 14 x 3.5 cm
-
- Weight
- 1348g
-
- Warranty
- 3 Years
-
-
Aorus GTX 1080 Xtreme Edition 11G
-
- GPU (Codename)
- GP102 (Pascal)
-
- Shader Units
- 3584
-
- Base & Boost Clocks
- 1507 MHz /1721+ MHz
-
- Memory Size & Type
- 11GB GDDRX5
-
- Memory Clock
- 1404 MHz
-
- Memory Bandwidth
- 494.2 GB/s
-
- Fans
- (3) 95 mm Axial ("Stack")
-
- Ports
- (3) DP1.4, (3) HDMI 2.0, DVI-D
-
- Power Connectors
- (2) 8-pin
-
- Dimensions (LxHxD)
- 29 x 13.5 x 5.5 cm
-
- Weight
- 1443g
-
- Warranty
- 3 Years
-
-
MSI GeForce GTX 1080 Ti Gaming X
-
- GPU (Codename)
- GP102 (Pascal)
-
- Shader Units
- 3584
-
- Base & Boost Clocks
- 1544 MHz /1658+ MHz
-
- Memory Size & Type
- 11GB GDDRX5
-
- Memory Clock
- 1376 MHz
-
- Memory Bandwidth
- 484.4 GB/s
-
- Fans
- (2) 95mm Axial
-
- Ports
- (2) DP1.4, (2) HDMI 2.0, (1) DVI-D
-
- Power Connectors
- (2) 8-pin
-
- Dimensions (LxHxD)
- 27.9 x 13.5 x 4.57 cm
-
- Weight
- 1253g
-
- Warranty
- N/A
-
-
Asus GTX 1080 Ti ROG Poseidon Platinum
-
- GPU (Codename)
- GP102 (Pascal)
-
- Shader Units
- 3584
-
- Base & Boost Clocks
- 1594 MHz / 1708 MHz
-
- Memory Size & Type
- 11GB GDDR5X
-
- Memory Clock
- 1376 MHz
-
- Memory Bandwidth
- 484.4 GB/s
-
- Fans
- (2) 10cm Axial
-
- Ports
- (1) DVI-D, (2) HDMI 2.0b, (2) DP1.4
-
- Power Connectors
- (2) 8-pin
-
- Dimensions (LxHxD)
- 29.4 x 14.5 x 3.8 cm
-
- Weight
- 1936g
-
- Warranty
- 3 Years
-
-
Nvidia GeForce GTX 1080 Ti Founder's Edition
-
- GPU (Codename)
- GP102 (Pascal)
-
- Shader Units
- 3584
-
- Base & Boost Clocks
- 1480 MHz / 1582 MHz
-
- Memory Size & Type
- 11GB GDDR5X
-
- Memory Clock
- 1100 MHz
-
- Memory Bandwidth
- 484 GB/s
-
- Fans
- (1) 62mm Radial
-
- Ports
- (3) DisplayPort 1.4, (1) HDMI 2.0b
-
- Power Connectors
- (1) 8-pin, (1) 6-pin
-
- Dimensions (LxHxD)
- 26.9 x 10.5 x 3.5cm
-
- Weight
- 1039g
-
- Warranty
- 2 Years
-
-
Zotac GTX 1080 Ti AMP! Extreme Edition
-
- GPU (Codename)
- GP102 (Pascal)
-
- Shader Units
- 3584
-
- Base & Boost Clocks
- 1645 MHz / 1759 MHz
-
- Memory Size & Type
- 11GB GDDRX5
-
- Memory Clock
- 1400 MHz
-
- Memory Bandwidth
- 492.8 GB/s
-
- Fans
- (3) 90mm Axial
-
- Ports
- (3) DP1.4, HDMI 2.0, DVI-D
-
- Power Connectors
- (2) 8-pin
-
- Dimensions (LxHxD)
- 31 x 13 x 5.3 cm
-
- Weight
- 1568g
-
- Warranty
- 3 Years
-
Available GeForce GTX 1080 Ti cards span a ~$150 range. So why would you consider spending extra when the least-expensive models are already brutally fast? The reasons are loosely interrelated: clock rates, cooling, advanced features, and aesthetics.
You see, Nvidia’s reference specification calls for a base GPU frequency of 1480 MHz. But GP102 can run faster. So add-in board partners experiment with more aggressive settings. A 5% or 6% increase means higher frame rates. And when you’re already looking at top-of-the-line, extra performance isn’t cheap.
Overclocked GPUs generate more heat, creating stability and reliability issues. As a result, the pursuit of performance goes hand-in-hand with upgraded cooling. Some manufacturers turn to triple-slot heat sinks and fans, while others integrated liquid cooling. Along the way, they strive for improved acoustics using larger, slower-spinning fans or beefy radiators.
All of the surface area introduced by these substantial thermal solutions becomes an ideal canvas for decoration. Enter the elaborate fan shrouds, the configurable RGB lighting, and the LCD read-outs.
In the end, you’re left to decide whether Nvidia’s reference specs are good enough, or if you’re willing to pay for a bit more guaranteed performance, the cooling to keep an overclocked config stable, and maybe a little eye candy. Our reviews dig deep into the strengths and weaknesses of each individual implementation, allowing you to choose the attributes that matter most in a GeForce GTX 1080 Ti.
The final analysis of each board is listed below for quick and easy reference (top-awarded cards appear first, and graphics cards with the same award are listed alphabetically):
In the end, Asus earns a purchase recommendation for its factory-overclocked performance, quiet thermal solution, moderate weight, and reasonable price. The sub-optimal VRM cooling could be improved, but you shouldn't encounter any show-stopping issues as a result of the hot-spots. We also like that Asus enables this board's strengths without adding a ton of heft. Some of the company's competitors need much bigger sinks to achieve similar performance.
EVGA's GeForce GTX 1080 Ti FTW3 Gaming is good right out of the box, and thanks to the company's lenient attitude towards water-cooling, this card has the chance to become a favorite among those willing to perform a conversion. Likewise, enthusiasts who'd prefer a two-slot cooler to the many triple-slot 1080 Tis out there (particularly in multi-GPU configurations) might consider the GeForce GTX 1080 Ti FTW3 Gaming an ideal candidate.
We are happy to recommend Gigabyte's Aorus GeForce GTX 1080 Ti Xtreme Edition 11G for its well-implemented cooling solution and classy appearance.
Naturally, we cannot consider overclocking success when we're only reviewing one sample. Still, this card checks the boxes of prerequisites for a successful tune: sufficient cooling reserves, good power, and a flexible-enough power target to keep you from hitting an artificial ceiling. If you're lucky enough to end up with a high-quality GPU like we did, the foundation that this card lays should help you make the most of it.
This is a big, expensive graphics card, but we're giving it a recommendation anyway. MSI does a good job of maintaining balance between performance and acoustics with its default settings. On the other hand, it went the extra mile with a highly effective cooling solution that addresses the shortcomings we identified when we reviewed the GeForce GTX 1080 Gaming X 8G.
Sure, a whopping 2.7 pounds (1.2 kilogram) of weight is killer, especially if you plan to ship your assembled PC anywhere. But there are plenty of support brackets you can add if stress on your PCIe slot is a concern. In fact, it would have been nice to see MSI bundle one in this card's packaging. In addition to a recommendation, we might have been compelled to dust off our highest-level award for the occasion.
If you remain undecided about the cooling approach for your next gaming PC, and fear the loss of warranty coverage if you change your mind, Asus' ROG Poseidon gives you the best of both worlds (or at least, as good as they get without committing to one direction or the other). The card certainly isn't bad. It just appeals to a very specific customer.
Nvidia’s GeForce GTX 1080 Ti Founders Edition simultaneously ascends the throne as a new performance king and extends Titan X-class performance to gamers for $500 less. There is a lot to like if you want to enjoy your favorite games on a 4K monitor, with a fast-refresh QHD display, or in virtual reality. Although some of Nvidia’s board partners will offer 1080 Tis with bigger coolers and less noise, its Founders Edition card remains a favorite for its ability to exhaust waste heat. We’re eager to see how AMD’s Radeon RX Vega responds in Q2.
Zotac builds a capable GeForce GTX 1080 Ti card that addresses feedback we passed along about previous products. But it has other weaknesses we want to see fixed, such as insufficient VRM cooling and high fan speeds. Still, the company's heat sink holds lots of untapped potential and an attractive price tag turns heads.
