Login | Sign Up
Search

Nvidia GeForce GTX 1080 Ti Graphics Card Roundup

by

Nvidia’s GeForce GTX 1080 Ti is, for all intents and purposes, the company’s fastest desktop gaming graphics card - Titan Xp, the company's only faster (niche) card, costs ~60% more. The 1080 Ti employs a 12-billion-transistor GP102 processor sporting 3584 CUDA cores, 224 texture units, and 88 ROPs. A base clock rate of 1480 MHz typically accelerates to 1582 MHz under most gaming loads thanks to GPU Boost. And Nvidia’s partners tune those frequencies to differentiate their boards. An aggregate 352-bit memory bus hosts 11GB of GDDR5X memory able to move up to 484 GB/s of information.

In comparison, the vanilla GeForce GTX 1080 utilizes a much less complex GP104 GPU armed with 2560 CUDA cores, 160 texture units, and 64 ROPs. Its 8GB of GDDR5 memory is still high-end by today’s standards. However, you’re looking at the difference between smooth performance at 3840x2160 from GeForce GTX 1080 Ti and a card better suited to 1440p at maxed-out details in the vanilla 1080. You’ll pay about $200 more for the GeForce GTX 1080 Ti, but in a world now unfriendly to multi-GPU configurations, we recommend buying the fastest single-GPU solution you can afford.

How about the competition from AMD? Performance-wise, there is none. Radeon RX Vega 64 is more comparable to GeForce GTX 1080. At least for now, GeForce GTX 1080 Ti is in a class unto itself.

So, if you’re looking for the best graphics performance available, let’s explore some of the available options and why you might consider one GTX 1080 Ti over another.

Alienware Graphics Amplifier

Model #: 9R7XN

Was $279.99. Is Now $155. See details on Amazon

MORE: Best Deals

Nvidia GeForce GTX 1080 Ti Graphics Cards

MORE: Best Graphics Cards

MORE: All Graphics Content

Available GeForce GTX 1080 Ti cards span a ~$150 range. So why would you consider spending extra when the least-expensive models are already brutally fast? The reasons are loosely interrelated: clock rates, cooling, advanced features, and aesthetics.

You see, Nvidia’s reference specification calls for a base GPU frequency of 1480 MHz. But GP102 can run faster. So add-in board partners experiment with more aggressive settings. A 5% or 6% increase means higher frame rates. And when you’re already looking at top-of-the-line, extra performance isn’t cheap.

Overclocked GPUs generate more heat, creating stability and reliability issues. As a result, the pursuit of performance goes hand-in-hand with upgraded cooling. Some manufacturers turn to triple-slot heat sinks and fans, while others integrated liquid cooling. Along the way, they strive for improved acoustics using larger, slower-spinning fans or beefy radiators.

All of the surface area introduced by these substantial thermal solutions becomes an ideal canvas for decoration. Enter the elaborate fan shrouds, the configurable RGB lighting, and the LCD read-outs.

In the end, you’re left to decide whether Nvidia’s reference specs are good enough, or if you’re willing to pay for a bit more guaranteed performance, the cooling to keep an overclocked config stable, and maybe a little eye candy. Our reviews dig deep into the strengths and weaknesses of each individual implementation, allowing you to choose the attributes that matter most in a GeForce GTX 1080 Ti.

The final analysis of each board is listed below for quick and easy reference (top-awarded cards appear first, and graphics cards with the same award are listed alphabetically):

Asus ROG Strix GeForce GTX 1080 Ti 11GB OC Edition
Pros
  • Moderate power target
  • Relatively light weight
  • Hardly any coil whine
  • External fan connectors
  • RGB output for LEDs
Cons
  • More expensive than competing GeForce GTX 1080 Tis
  • Oscillating fan noise
  • VRM cooling not optimal
Verdict

In the end, Asus earns a purchase recommendation for its factory-overclocked performance, quiet thermal solution, moderate weight, and reasonable price. The sub-optimal VRM cooling could be improved, but you shouldn't encounter any show-stopping issues as a result of the hot-spots. We also like that Asus enables this board's strengths without adding a ton of heft. Some of the company's competitors need much bigger sinks to achieve similar performance.

$978.00 Amazon

MORE: Desktop GPU Performance Hierarchy Table

MORE: The History Of Nvidia GPUs

MORE: Nvidia GeForce GTX 1080 Roundup

EVGA GTX 1080 Ti FTW3 Gaming
Pros
  • Dual-slot form factor
  • Well-implemented (asynchronous) cooling and acoustics
  • Unique nine-sensor temperature monitoring
Cons
  • Much more expensive than Nvidia's Founders Edition version
  • Triple-slot competition is generally faster/quieter
Verdict

EVGA's GeForce GTX 1080 Ti FTW3 Gaming is good right out of the box, and thanks to the company's lenient attitude towards water-cooling, this card has the chance to become a favorite among those willing to perform a conversion. Likewise, enthusiasts who'd prefer a two-slot cooler to the many triple-slot 1080 Tis out there (particularly in multi-GPU configurations) might consider the GeForce GTX 1080 Ti FTW3 Gaming an ideal candidate.

-

MORE: Best PC Builds

MORE: Best Cases

Aorus GTX 1080 Ti Xtreme Edition 11G
Pros
  • Faster than Founders Edition
  • Quiet
  • Exceptional cooling concept
  • Theoretical 375W power limit
Cons
  • $50 more than Founders Edition
  • Bundled software not great for overclocking
Verdict

We are happy to recommend Gigabyte's Aorus GeForce GTX 1080 Ti Xtreme Edition 11G for its well-implemented cooling solution and classy appearance. Naturally, we cannot consider overclocking success when we're only reviewing one sample. Still, this card checks the boxes of prerequisites for a successful tune: sufficient cooling reserves, good power, and a flexible-enough power target to keep you from hitting an artificial ceiling. If you're lucky enough to end up with a high-quality GPU like we did, the foundation that this card lays should help you make the most of it.

-

MORE: Best CPU Cooling

MORE: Best CPUs

MSI GeForce GTX 1080 Ti Gaming X 11GB
Pros
  • Fast
  • Quiet
  • Well-built cooler
Cons
  • Large
  • Heavy
  • Expensive
Verdict

This is a big, expensive graphics card, but we're giving it a recommendation anyway. MSI does a good job of maintaining balance between performance and acoustics with its default settings. On the other hand, it went the extra mile with a highly effective cooling solution that addresses the shortcomings we identified when we reviewed the GeForce GTX 1080 Gaming X 8G. Sure, a whopping 2.7 pounds (1.2 kilogram) of weight is killer, especially if you plan to ship your assembled PC anywhere. But there are plenty of support brackets you can add if stress on your PCIe slot is a concern. In fact, it would have been nice to see MSI bundle one in this card's packaging. In addition to a recommendation, we might have been compelled to dust off our highest-level award for the occasion.

-

MORE: Best Gaming Desktops

MORE: Best Gaming Laptops

Asus GTX 1080 Ti ROG Poseidon Platinum
Pros
  • Aggressive factory overclock
  • Flexible cooler
  • Minimal whine from chokes
  • External fan connectors
  • RGB lighting
Cons
  • Restricted liquid flow
  • Relatively expensive card
  • Low-frequency bearing noise
  • Heat pipe quality could be better
Verdict

If you remain undecided about the cooling approach for your next gaming PC, and fear the loss of warranty coverage if you change your mind, Asus' ROG Poseidon gives you the best of both worlds (or at least, as good as they get without committing to one direction or the other). The card certainly isn't bad. It just appeals to a very specific customer.

$859.99 Newegg

MORE: Best Memory

MORE: Best Gaming Monitors

Nvidia GeForce GTX 1080 Ti Founder's Edition
Pros
  • Fastest graphics card available
  • Attractive price versus Titan X
  • Centrifugal fan exhausts waste heat
Cons
  • Temperature-limited
  • Not as quiet as some board partner designs
Verdict

Nvidia’s GeForce GTX 1080 Ti Founders Edition simultaneously ascends the throne as a new performance king and extends Titan X-class performance to gamers for $500 less. There is a lot to like if you want to enjoy your favorite games on a 4K monitor, with a fast-refresh QHD display, or in virtual reality. Although some of Nvidia’s board partners will offer 1080 Tis with bigger coolers and less noise, its Founders Edition card remains a favorite for its ability to exhaust waste heat. We’re eager to see how AMD’s Radeon RX Vega responds in Q2.

$699.00 MSRP

MORE: Best Motherboards

MORE: Best Power Supplies

Zotac GTX 1080 Ti AMP! Extreme Edition
Pros
  • Factory-overclocked GPU and memory
  • Massive heat sink and coolers
  • Excellent build quality
  • One of the lower-priced 1080 Tis
Cons
  • Insufficient cooling on VRMs
  • Louder than competing GeForce GTX 1080 Tis
  • VRM noise
Verdict

Zotac builds a capable GeForce GTX 1080 Ti card that addresses feedback we passed along about previous products. But it has other weaknesses we want to see fixed, such as insufficient VRM cooling and high fan speeds. Still, the company's heat sink holds lots of untapped potential and an attractive price tag turns heads.

$799.99 Newegg

MORE: Best SSDs

MORE: Best Virtual Reality Headsets

About the author
Chris Angelini

Chris Angelini is an Editor Emeritus at Tom's Hardware US. He edits hardware reviews and covers high-profile CPU and GPU launches.

Read more
Create a new thread in the Reviews comments forum about this subject
No comments yet
Comment from the forums
    Your comment
Also for components
EVGA SuperNOVA 850 P2
No Review
$159.99 Newegg
Samsung 840 Pro 256GB
No Review
$139.99 Amazon
Crucial 8GB Kit (4GB x 2) DDR3
No Review
$68.99 Amazon
The Latest On Tom's Hardware
Edition
Subscribe to our newsletter
Company
Resources
Other Shopsavvy sites
  • © 2017 Purch All Rights Reserved.