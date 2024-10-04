KYY's K3 15.6-inch portable monitor drops to $64 — its lowest price ever

If you work from home, need a screen for traveling, or perhaps a small display for a computing project, then today's deal might pique your interest. Less than a week away we have the arrival of Amazon's Prime Day October sales event, and it's nice to see great deals like this popping up beforehand, and it might even go lower during the sale - but at this price, I doubt it can be discounted much more than it already is.

Dropping to its lowest-ever price on Amazon, this 15.6-inch KYY K3 Portable Monitor is only $64 when the accompanying Amazon coupon is clipped. The coupon knocks off an extra $5 from an already low price of $69. The MSRP for the K3 portable monitor is marked up at $129, so this is a really nice saving.

The K3 features a 15.6-inch IPS panel with an FHD (1920x1080 pixel) resolution. The screen has a respectable refresh rate of 60Hz with the K3 also including dual speakers and featuring plenty of connectivity options, including two USB-C ports supporting DisplayPort Alt Mode for a one-cable USB-C connection (data and power) to your laptop or desktop. There's also a mini-HDMI port for legacy connections or for connecting to devices such as a Raspberry Pi.

KYY K3 15.6inch 1080P FHD USB-C Portable Monitor: now $64 with coupon at Amazon (was $135)



This 15.6-inch portable IPS HDMI monitor is ideal as a second laptop monitor or a convenient screen for your Raspberry Pi projects. Offering a full 1080P resolution, mini HDMI, dual speakers, and USB-C connections this screen folds away for easy storage and will also work with your games consoles.

The KYY K3 portable monitor offers extra options for how you consume your media, it can not only be used as a second screen for your laptop or PC, but is also a convenient display for a gaming console and can connect to your PlayStation, Xbox, or Nintendo Switch. When you're traveling with the K3 it's protected in a scratch-proof smart cover made of durable PU leather which also doubles as a handy multi-position stand.