Lenovo's ThinkPad X1 Carbon, my favorite laptop, is on sale for $1361: an epic savings

Deals
By
published

An X1 Carbon with 16GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD is $900 off.

ThinkPad X1 Carbon (Gen 12)
(Image credit: Lenovo)

If I were buying a new laptop for myself today, I would get a ThinkPad X1 Carbon (Gen 12). If you need a laptop for productivity and don't care about gaming on it or doing workstation-level video and photo-editing, it's a fantastic choice. The X1 Carbon line has long been considered the Rolls Royce of business laptops, because it combines a fantastic keyboard, great navigation (touchpad and TrackPoint), plenty of ports and long battery life into a slim, 2.42-pound chassis.

When I reviewed the ThinkPad X1 Carbon (Gen 12) earlier this year, I really liked it but I lamented that it was so expensive relative to prior-generation X1 Carbons. Now, with Labor Day sales upon us, Lenovo finally has some X1 Carbon (Gen 12) configurations at really good prices that are about $900 off what they were. 

An entry-level model with a Core Ultra 5 CPU, 16GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD is just $1361 today or you can step up to a SKU with a Core Ultra 7 155U CPU, 32GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD for $1,687. Adding the coupon code BUYMORELENOVO should get you an additional $40 off at checkout. 

Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon (Core Ultra 5, 16GB, 512GB):&nbsp;now $1361 at Lenovo

Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon (Core Ultra 5, 16GB, 512GB): now $1361 at Lenovo (was $2263)
The starting configuration has a Core Ultra 5 CPU, 16GB of RAM and 512GB SSD. Or go for the $1,687 model that a Core Ultra 7, 32GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD. Use coupon code BUYMORELENOVO at checkout to get another $40 off.

View Deal

Both models that are on sale have 1920 x 1200 non-touch screens, Wi-Fi 6E and 1080p Webcams with IR facial recognition. The model we tested for our review had a 2880 x 1800 OLED panel which probably had a negative effect on its battery performance. Still, it lasted 9 hours and 27 minutes on our test, which involves surfing the web over Wi-Fi with the screen brightness set at 150 nits. 

(Image credit: Lenovo)

My guess is that buying a model with a 1920 x 1200, non-OLED panel would get you an extra hour or two of endurance, maybe more.

During the hours that you're using it, the X1 Carbon has a ton to offer. I found the snappy keyboard amazing to type on and I love the TrackPoint pointing stick which allows me to navigate around the desktop without moving my fingers off of the home row. If you don't like the red nub, there's a very accurate glass touchpad.

The X1 Carbon is super-slim at just 0.59 inches thick, but it still has room for two USB Type-A ports, two Thunderbolt 4 Type-C ports and a full-size HDMI port. So, whether you need to use a Thunderbolt dock or pop in one of the best USB Flash drives, you don't need a dongle. 

Back in the spring when I tested the X1 Carbon, a model with a similar configuration to the one we tested (Core Ultra 5, 16GB, 512GB) was $2263. Today, it's about $900 less than that. So, if you're lookin for a great productivity laptop, you can get great savings right now.

Avram Piltch
Avram Piltch
Avram Piltch is Tom's Hardware's editor-in-chief. When he's not playing with the latest gadgets at work or putting on VR helmets at trade shows, you'll find him rooting his phone, taking apart his PC or coding plugins. With his technical knowledge and passion for testing, Avram developed many real-world benchmarks, including our laptop battery test.