Corsair Xeneon 27QHD240 drops down to $499 for Black Friday — this 27-inch, 240 Hz, 1000 nits HDR OLED has never been cheaper

OLED displays have become more standard across the PC and console gaming marketplaces. Gamers know that OLED provides industry-leading gaming performance, contrast, and color accuracy— albeit at a significant price premium, at least until we spotted this great Black Friday deal from Corsair. The Xeneon 27QHD240 is now just $499which, which is half off its original MSRP.

A 27-inch OLED monitor would be unthinkable at this price point a year ago. Now you can get a 27-inch OLED with a 240 Hz refresh rate and 1000 nits brightness for superb DisplayHDR 1000 support for a steal. Add in the expected gaming features like Adaptive Sync (G-Sync/FreeSync) support and glowing reviews from several reputable outlets, including our own Corsair Xeneon 27QHD240 review, and it seems the entry to high-quality OLED desktop gaming has never been cheaper.

Corsair Xeneon 27QHD240: was $999, now $499 at Corsair.

Corsair's 27-inch, 240 Hz, 1440p OLED monitor is one of our highest-rated OLED displays and is available at an absolutely killer price for Black Friday. This deal is in such hot demand that it went out of stock on Amazon and Newegg while we wrote this, so act fast if you want it!

In our original review of the Corsair Xeneon 27QHD240, we praised the monitor on every key point. We loved its deep contrast and saturated colors, its near-perfect, calibration-free accuracy, and next-level gaming performance in a package with premium build quality. Our issues were with its original price point (now very mitigated) and some minute HDR color inaccuracies.

Black Friday deals like this are sure to be snatched up quickly, so act fast if you've been waiting for a great OLED gaming monitor at a reasonable price point! Considering OLEDs at this grade have been regularly priced at and above $1,000 (pricing comparable to much larger but slower entry-level OLED TVs), $499 is an absolute steal.

