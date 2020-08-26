Snag Acer's 27-Inch 1440p IPS Monitor for Only $200

I’ve been spending much of my recent free time in expansive single-player RPGS or large, 'go-anywhere' games, like Microsoft Flight Simulator, trying to forget that I haven’t left my apartment much throughout 2020. But my monitor is built for speed over fidelity, running at 144 Hz with 1080p resolution. Higher frame rates aren’t necessary, but I'd love sharper image quality. Enter the Acer KA272U, a 1440p, 75 Hz monitor currently on sale for $199.99 (down from $249.99) at Newegg.

The Acer KA272U monitor has a 27 inch IPS panel with a max resolution of 2560 X 1440 and also has a 1ms response time, AMD FreeSync and two HDMI connections and one DisplayPort connection. It also works with 100 x 100mm VESA mounts.



Acer KA272U: was $249.99, now $199.99 at Newegg

The Acer KA272U monitor is a no-fuss solution for gamers who care more about fidelity than frame rates. It has a 1440p IPS panel, is FreeSync and connects over either HDMI and DisplayPort.

If you don't need the highest frame rates, getting a graphics card that can handle QHD resolution becomes much more affordable too. No, the Acer KA272U won't be as fast as the best gaming monitors, but it can help you save a good amount of money.