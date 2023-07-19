2TB Adata XPG Gammix S70 Blade SSD Drops to $109: Real Deals

By Stewart Bendle
published

Gen 4 storage from Adata

Speedy Gen 4 M.2 storage that won't break the bank — this 2TB stick of Adata XPG Gammix S70 Blade SSD is now down to $109. With sequential read and write speeds of 7400/6800MB/s this drive is more than fast enough for any task you can throw at it. 

A recently released gaming laptop that's close to $1,500, the Lenovo Legion 5i Gen 8 is down to $1,579. Specs for this laptop include a high-end Core i9-13900HX processor and Nvidia RTX 4070 GPU, which provide plenty of power for playing the very latest games titles. 

If you're looking for a new mechanical keyboard that has multimedia controls and enough RGB to attract the fussiest of Unicorns, then the Corsair K70 RGB Pro for $109 is an excellent option for a wired gaming keyboard. 

Today’s best deals in detail

2TB XPG Gammix S70 Blade SSD: now $109 at Amazon

2TB XPG Gammix S70 Blade SSD: now $109 at Amazon (was $149)
A speedy Gen 4 drive with sequential read and write speeds of 7400/6800MB/s.

Lenovo Legion 5i (2023) Gaming Laptop: now $1,579 at eBay via Antonline

Lenovo Legion 5i (2023) Gaming Laptop: now $1,579 at eBay via Antonline (was $1,969)
With a 15.6-inch IPS screen, a refresh rate of 165Hz, and a 2560x1600 resolution, the Legion 5i Gaming Laptop from Lenovo can handle all of the latest games with ease. This laptop features a 13th Gen Intel Core i9-13900HX processor, 16GB of RAM, 1TB SSD, and powerful NVIDIA RTX 4070 graphics.

Corsair K70 RGB Pro Mechanical Keyboard: now $109 at Amazon

Corsair K70 RGB Pro Mechanical Keyboard: now $109 at Amazon (was $145)
A full-sized keyboard that uses Cherry MX switches, double-shot PBT keycaps, and an included palm rest. The K70 includes full multimedia controls and high-speed 8000Hz polling rates. 

Intel Core i3-12100F:  now $79 at Amazon

Intel Core i3-12100F: now $79 at Amazon (was $90)
This  58/89W quad-core chip has eight threads and a 3.3GHz base and a 4.3GHz boost clock. The chip supports DDR4-3200, DDR5-4800, PCIe 5.0, and has 12MB of L3 cache, but lacks an integrated GPU.

2TB Solidigm P44 Pro PCIe 4.0 SSD: now $109 at Newegg

2TB Solidigm P44 Pro PCIe 4.0 SSD: now $109 at Newegg (was $234)
A much faster SSD from Solidigm (formerly Intel's SSD division), the P44 Pro can deliver up to 7,000 MBps read and 6,500 write speeds. Like several other SSDs, it's close to maxing out the PCIe 4.0 interface. 

Stewart Bendle
Stewart Bendle
Deals Writer

Stewart Bendle is a deals writer at Tom's Hardware. A firm believer in “Bang for the buck” Stewart likes to research the best prices for hardware and build PCs that have a great price for performance ratio.