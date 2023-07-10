4TB SSD Deals Start at Just 4 Cents Per GB For Prime Day

Amazon Prime Day 2023 is just around the corner, but we already see many great deals on the best SSDs. Getting top-of-the-line performance isn't always necessary, particularly when you're dealing with M.2 PCIe 3.0 and 4.0 SSDs or you're not using the disk as your boot drive. Sometimes you need a quality SSD with an equally large capacity for storing your precious data. If you're in the market for a spacious SSD, now's the best time ever to pick up one of these 4TB M.2 SSDs at bargain prices.

The TeamGroup MP34 4TB is now going for just $159 and, though it may be outdated, it continues to be a strong performer. The Phison E12-powered drive currently tops the list as the most affordable 4TB SSD at just 4 cents per GB. The MP34 is an M.2 2280 drive that sticks to an older PCIe 3.0 x4 interface, but don't let that get to you. The SSD is still leagues above your average hard drive or SATA drive.

With sequential read and write speeds of 3,500 MB/s and 2,900 MB/s, respectively, the MP34 4TB functions as an excellent primary storage drive. One of the MP34's strong points is the drive's endurance. The SSD has a rating of 2,400 TBW and is backed by a five-year warranty.

TeamGroup MP34 4TB: was $206.99, now $159.99 at Amazon

The MP34 is a PCIe 3.0 x4 SSD but still delivers respectable performance at 3,500 MB/s sequential reads and 2,900 MB/s sequential writes. See our review of the TeamGroup MP34 for more information.

On the other hand, the MSI Spatium M461 4TB is a slightly more expensive option for consumers that want firepower and ample storage in the same package. The SSD, powered by the Phison E21T controller, currently sits at 4.5 cents per GB or as low as 4.2 cents depending on your retailer of choice. The M.2 2280 drive leverages the faster PCIe 4.0 x4 interface to hit sequential read and write speeds up to 5,000 MB/s and 4,200 MB/s, respectively.

The Spatium M461 isn't nearly as durable as the MP34, though. MSI rates the drive for 900 TBW, but it shouldn't be an issue if you're employing it as your primary SSD with normal usage. The Spatium M461 is protected with a five-year warranty or until the TBW is up.

MSI Spatium M461 4TB: was $209.99, now $169.99 at Newegg

The Spatium M461 is an agile PCIe 4.0 drive that can reach sequential reads and write speeds up to 5,000 MB/s and 4,200 MB/s, respectively. Price Match: Amazon $169.99

The WD Black SN850X is one of the best high-end options out there. However, the performance and generous storage doesn't come cheap. The SN850X currently costs 7.5 cents per GB. Although the SN850X doesn't sport the PlayStation 5 badge, it's still one of the best SSDs for the PlayStation 5 and substantially cheaper than the PS5-licensed WD Black SN850P. The only drawback with the SN850X 4TB is that it doesn't come with a heatsink, and one is recommended for usage with Sony's PlayStation 5.

The SN850X 4TB will please PC and PlayStation 5 users with the drive's impressive sequential performance. According to Western Digital, the drive hits 7,300 MB/s on reads and 6,600 MB/s on writes. The SN850X 4TB also has great endurance, proudly sporting a rating of up to 2,400 TBW. It also enjoys a lengthy five-year warranty.

Looking for more deals?