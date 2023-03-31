4TB WD SN850X SSD Only 7 Cents per GB on World Backup Day: Real Deals

Today, March 31st, is World Backup Day — not a holiday or date I've traditionally celebrated, but with great deals being offered for a variety of storage solutions, I wouldn't mind seeing more nominated hardware days like this.

One of the real stand-outs we found is this fantastic price on the WD Black SN850X 4TB for $299 on Amazon (opens in new tab), which brings the cents per gigabyte rating down to $0.07 per GB — that is the cheapest this drive has ever been by a significant margin. It's not often you get all the capacity of a superfast 4TB SSD in one piece of hardware for a price like this. Have a look at our review of the WD Black SN850X (opens in new tab) for more details and specifications on one of the best SSDs (opens in new tab) available.

Another great deal SSD from Western Digital is the 2TB WD SN850 with included heatsink is $169 from Amazon (opens in new tab). Reduced from $199, you save $30 on this officially licensed PlayStation 5 version of the popular drive. If you're looking to upgrade the storage on the Sony PS5, then you can rest assured that this model will fit the tiny enclosure inside of the PS5 console and avoid thermal throttling with the aid of the built-in heatsink.

To round off the best storage deals we spotted today, the 20TB Western Digital WD Elements external HDD has been reduced to $279 (opens in new tab) at Amazon. The rather large external enclosure harbors 20TBs of storage that can connect to your PC via a USB-3.0 cable for simple plug-and-play usage.

(opens in new tab) WD Black SN850X 4TB M.2 SSD: now $299 at Amazon (opens in new tab) (was $379)

This drive has a massive 4TB of capacity and blazing fast 7,300MB/s read and 6,600MBps write speeds combined with a high endurance TBW of 2400TB. You also get a 5-year warranty.

(opens in new tab) WD Black SN850 2TB SSD for PlayStation 5: now $169 at Amazon (opens in new tab) (was $299)

One of our favorite SSDs, the WD Black SN850 is a fast Gen 4.0 PCIe M.2 SSD with read/write performance of 7000/5300MB/s respectively. See our review of the SN850 for greater detail. This particular 2TB model is officially licensed with Sony PlayStation and comes with a heatsink - so that it can be installed in a PS5 console and dissipate heat better, due to the confined space.

(opens in new tab) WD Elements 20TB External HDD: now $279 from Amazon (opens in new tab) (was $505)

This Western Digital WD Elements external HDD has a whopping 20TB of storage space with USB 3.0 transfer speeds and easy plug-and-play connectivity. Ideal for transporting or backing up your data.

(opens in new tab) Corsair Sabre RGB Pro Wired: now $29 at Corsair (opens in new tab) (was $59)

Built for lightweight gaming in primarily FPS games, the Sabre Pro has RGB lighting and a fairly light weight of just 74 grams. The sensor of this mouse is 18K DPI and the mouse also sports 6 programmable buttons.

(opens in new tab) Corsair MM300 Pro Mouse Pad: now $14 at Corsair (opens in new tab) (was $29)

It's not RGB, but the Corsair MM350 Pro mouse mat has just about everything else you need. Its extra-large surface is both comfortable and cooling and is perfect for sliding your mouse around on. Measuring 930mm x 300mm (36.6 Inch x 11.8 Inch) this pad can accommodate both your keyboard and mouse and also help to protect your desk from scratches.

