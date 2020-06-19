One of the Fastest AMD Graphics Cards Is on Sale for $400

In our ASRock Radeon RX 5700 XT Taichi review last November, we praised the graphics card's looks, speed and quietness but balked at its $479.99 price tag. Now, the card's on sale for a much more affordable $400 after $20 rebate.

The RX 5700 XT proudly sits on our Best Graphics Card page as the best AMD GPU for its balance between price and 1440p gaming excellence. The Taichi features a three-fan RGB cooling system, while still hitting the high clock speeds the 5700 XT is known for. Specifically, the Taichi has a base clock speed of 1,605 MHz and a boost clock speed of 1,755 MHz. It also has four DisplayPort connections and two HDMI connections.

ASRock Radeon RX 5700 XT Taichi: was $480, now $400 after rebate

In our testing, the Taichi hit an average 81.7 fps in Shadow of the Tomb Raider’s 1440p DX12 benchmark on its highest setting preset and an average 56.2 fps on Metro: Exodus’ 1440p DX12 Ultra benchmark. It also peaked at 67 degrees Celsius during the Metro benchmark, which was in the middle of the pack compared to other 5700 XT GPUs we tested.



While the 5700XT doesn’t support ray tracing yet, the Taichi is one of the more premium models of the card available. It is fairly large at 12.7 inches long and 2.5 slots thick, but if your case can handle it, the Taichi will serve you well and look good doing it.