Corsair’s K95 RGB Platinum Mechanical Keyboard is on sale at $130 ($70 off)

Are you after one of the most feature packed keyboards you can get? Corsair’s K95 RGB Platinum Mechanical Gaming Keyboard is on sale right now for the same price as it was last Black Friday. Yep you can pick one of these up for just $129.99 today, that’s an impressive 35% off its retail price.

For that money you get yourself a full-sized keyboard, with six programmable macro keys, a USB pass-through, dedicated media controls, complete RGB (including an RGB logo and light strip at the tip of the keyboard), and a full set of Cherry MX Speed mechanical switches. All of which is controllable via Corsair’s impeccable iCUE software suite. In fact you can check out our full review of the Corsair K95 RGB Platinum here.

Specifications

Switch type Cherry MX Speed Form Factor Full-size Media Keys Dedicated Macro Keys 6 (3 profiles) LEDs Full 16.8 Million Color N Key Rollover 100% Anti Ghosting Passthrough 1x USB 2.0 Dimensions 465 x171x36mm Warranty 2 Years

Cherry MX Speed

(Image credit: Corsair)

First debuting way back in 2016, Cherry’s MX Speed switches are designed to be hyper-sensitive, and quick to actuate. Despite being a full-sized switch, its actuation point is lowered to 1.2mm compared to the 2mm you’ll find on a Cherry MX Red. Couple that with a linear action, 45g of actuation force, and no tactile bump, and these things are quick sharp, and surprisingly quiet. But don’t worry though, they may be super sensitive, almost delicate to the touch, but they still come with the same 50 million keystroke warranty as any other Cherry switch. They’re the FPS gamer’s best friend.

