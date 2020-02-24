Microsoft Surface Pro 7 Deal: With Core i7, 256GB SSD Now $1,300

Microsoft's Surface Pro 7 might just be the best Windows tablet out there. Yet that's only true with the right specification. The good news is that you can now get the Microsoft Surface Pro 7 in a high-end spec for just $1,299 thanks to a deal on Best Buy. That's $330 off.

Microsoft Surface Pro 7: Now $1,299, was $1,629 (20% Off)

There are cheaper versions of the Microsoft Surface Pro 7, but none are nearly as well specified as this quad-core Core i7, 16GB RAM and 256GB storage model. View Deal

Much as we love the Microsoft Surface Pro 7, the base specification does a pretty good job of spoiling its appeal with just 128GB of storage and - worse - a pitiful 4GB of RAM. That's paired with an entry-level Intel Core i3 processor with just two cores, a base clock of 1.2GHz and a Turbo speed of 3.4Ghz.

However, this high end model blows the base SKU out of the water with 16GB of RAM, 256GB of storage and a Core i7 processor. It's Intel's latest 10th Gen 10nm chip, the Core i7-1065G7 with four cores and a top Turbo speed of 3.9GHz. It also has hugely improved graphics performance over Intel's previous mobile chips thanks to all new Gen 11 graphics with fully 64 execution units and a genuine ability to play games.

Specifications

Processor Intel Core i7-1065G7 Graphics Intel Iris Plus Graphics RAM 16GB Display 12.3-inch PixelSense 2736x1824 Primary Storage 256GB SSD Connectivity Wireless A/C, Bluetooth 5.0, 3.5mm audio, DisplayPort, USB Type A, USB Type C Dimensions 7.9 x 11.5 x 0.33 - inches Weight 38.72 oz Warranty 1 Year

All told, it makes for a remarkably powerful computing device given the tablet form factor. You really can run desktop class applications on this relatively tiny tablet device. Of course, you also get all the usual Surface Pro 7 refinements, including that gorgeous 12.3-inch PixelSense touchscreen with 2,736 but 1,824 pixels, USB-C and WiFi 6.

When we took a first look at the Microsoft Surface Pro 7, we found it wasn't a huge step forward over the previous model bar some areas of CPU and graphics performance. But now that this highly specified model is available at a much reduced price, the argument over the Surface Pro 7 is much more compelling.

If you're not quite feeling the Surface Pro 7, you can of course check out the rest of our tablet and laptop deals.