AMD Ryzen 5 3600 With Motherboard Bundle Is a Steal at $279

It's just possible you have a little spare time on your hands for a DIY desktop PC build. If so, you could do a lot worse as a starting point than this AMD Ryzen 5 3600 CPU and Gigabyte X570 UD motherboard. One of the best tech deals available right now bundles the two just just $279 on Newegg, which is $40 off the normal combined price.

Starting with the AMD chip, we're talking six CPU cores and 12 threads humming along at 3.6 GHz with a boost clock of 4.2 GHz, not to mention 32MB of L3 cache memory and support for the speedy PCIe 4.0 interface. It should provide ample processing power for everything from gaming to casual video editing for the foreseeable future.

Looking to DIY a new PC? Then get a load of this deal. That's a six-core, 12-thread, 4.2 GHz third gen AMD Ryzen CPU, plus Gigabyte's X570 UD motherboard, delivering a very cost-effective basis for a performance PC. It's selling for $40 off the normal combined price.

As for the Gigabyte X570 UD motherboard, key specs include the AMD X570 chipset, 10+2 digital VRM phases and PCIe 4.0, including a 4x M.2 slot for the latest, fastest and best SSDs, plus a 16x graphics port. The board itself features reasonably beefy MOSFET heatsinks and active chipset cooling. Other notable items are an HDMI 2.0 output, just in case you drop in an APU in future, and Q-Flash Plus facility, which allows the BIOS to be updated without a CPU or memory installed. Handy.