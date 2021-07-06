This Alienware Gaming Monitor is Nearly Half Price Right now

The Alienware AW2521HF is the stripped back, cheaper model of the impressive AW2521H and shares a lot of that panel's impressive specs such as low input lag and RGB, while bringing new elements to the table like adaptive sync.

But for even greater value for money, Alienware has just chopped an extra 47% off its list price! You can grab one now for just $269.99!

Alienware AW2521HF: was $509.99, now $269.99 at Dell

The AW2521HF is a 24.5-inch gaming panel with true 1ms GtG IPS response time, 1080p resolution and 240Hz refresh rate, along with USB 3.0 ports, both AMD FreeSync and Nvidia G-Sync, and a 99% sRGB color gamut.View Deal

Yes, this option cuts a couple corners over the far more expensive AW2521H, like the HDR and far smoother 360Hz refresh rate. However, for most gamers, its 1080p @ 240Hz specs are more than good enough.

Not only that, but it comes in a sleek and stylish chassis with customizable RGB and plenty of ports (HDMI, DisplayPort and USB 3.0), which will fit into any setup with ease.

So, if you are an enthusiast looking to upgrade your rig without breaking the bank, this is a great way to go.