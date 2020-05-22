Memorial Day Sales Start With $445 off Alienware m15 R1 Gaming Laptop

With many of us sheltering in our homes away from barbecues and greenery, it may not feel like a typical Memorial Day this Monday. Thankfully, Dell is here to bring a little normalcy with its Memorial Day discounts, starting with this Alienware m15 R1 gaming laptop, slashed down to $1,299.99 from its usual $1,744.99.



That’s a savings of $445, and will net you Dell’s first refresh on its thin-and-light gaming laptop. With a 9th Gen Intel Core i7-9750H processor, Nvidia GeForce GTX 1660 Ti mobile graphics and 16GB of RAM, this model is about $250 cheaper than the starting configuration for the more recent and bulkier Alienware m17 R3 .

Alienware m17 R1: was $1,740.99, now $1,299.99 on Dell.com

The Alienware m17 R1 packs a 9th Gen Intel Core i7-9750H and an Nvidia GeForce GTX 1660 Ti into a 0.83-inch shell and also features a 144 Hz IPS display, 16GB of RAM and 512GB of PCIe M.2 SSD storage.

With the starting m17 R3 carrying a 10th Gen Intel Core i7-10750H and an AMD Radeon RX 5500M, this discounted m15 R1 should still be plenty competitive and especially attractive to Nvidia loyalists.



As a premium gaming laptop brand, Alienware makes some of the best gaming laptops available, but they usually comes with a hefty price tag. This deal is a great way to take an Alienware for a ride without breaking the bank.