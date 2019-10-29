AMD RX 590 Prices Drop Amid Nvidia GTX 1660 Super Release

After weeks of rumors, Nvidia has released the GTX 1660 Super graphics card today. Meanwhile, rival AMD has started cutting prices on its Radeon RX 590 graphics card, as spotted by HotHardware.

(Image credit: Sapphire)

The RX 590 is currently around or below $200 mark on Newegg for a good handful of variants. When it first came out, cards started at $280. That's a fair price, offering similar frames per second per dollar as the GTX 1660 and GTX 1660 Super.

Despite the RX 590 being about a year old, it does compete with the GTX 1660 Super. Although, in our testing, AMD's card didn't perform quite as well as Nvidia’s new card. We've seem many publications name the GTX 1660 Super as the reason for the price drops; however, the GTX 1650 Super arriving November 22 might have something to do with it as well. The GTX 1650 Super is expected to bring both memory and GPU upgrades over the GTX 1650 and cost under $200. That'd pose a serious threat to the RX 590.

Additionally, the AMD Radeon RX 5500 is also coming soon (release date TBD). The RX 590 price drops could be in anticipation for that Navi-based mid-tier card.

AMD's RX 590 is based on Polaris, which despite being an older architecture still performs amicably well. It works great for gaming at 1080p and high settings and does well at 1440p. It can even work at higher resolutions but only at the expense of buttery framerates and graphics quality.

However, if you're thinking about buying a new graphics card but aren't in a rush, you may want to wait and see what the RX 5500 and GTX 1650 Super bring to the table.