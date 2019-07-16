AMD Radeon Vega 56 Drops to $230, an $80 Savings

(Image credit: Newegg)

AMD's Vega 56 may be a last-gen flagship, but you can pick one up for the lowest price we've seen at retail today. Newegg has listed MSI's Radeon RX Vega 56 Air Boost 8G OC for $299.99 with promo code "VGASAV33S" and a $20 rebate, as it counters Amazon's Prime Day dealstravaganza. That's a total savings of $79.

The Vega 56 comes armed with 56 Compute Units fed by 8GB of HBM2 memory communicating across a 2049-bit bus. Vega 56 serves up 1156 / 1471 MHz base/boost clock speeds, but MSI bumps that up to 1181 / 1520 MHz. Meanwhile, 410 GB/s of memory bandwidth feeds the beast.

MSI Radeon RX Vega 56 for $229.99 (reg $309)

You feed the card power through two 8-pin connectors, and three DisplayPort and a single HDMI port offer plenty of connectivity options.

We put the Vega 56 through its paces last year, finding that it excelled in 1440p gaming, but that did come at the cost of higher power consumption and thermal output. You can see the full rundown in our AMD Radeon RX Vega 56 8GB Review.

