Deal: Radeon RX Vega 64 for $399 With Three Games and Free Shipping

UPDATE:This Black Friday deal now includes AMD's three-game bundle that includes Devil May Cry 5, Tom Clancy’s The Division 2, and Resident Evil 2. This is an attractive bundle, but be aware that the games will not be available until early 2019.

The crypto craze is finally over, just ask AMD and Nvidia. Or you can check the pages of your favorite retailer and bask in the glow of sanely-priced graphics cards.

AMD's cards are most cryptominers' tool of choice, leading to inflated pricing and general unavailability after the company launched the Vega 64. It's hard to say what they were retailing for during the height of mining season, though it certainly wasn't uncommon to see this particular Sapphire RX Radeon Vega 64 retail well north of $800 despite its MSRP of $499.

That ends today. Now you can pick up the RX Vega 64 for $399 with free shipping, courtesy of Newegg. You'll get 8GB of 2048-bit HBM2 strapped onboard with 4096 stream processors that boost up to 1546 MHz. Three DisplayPort 1.4 and one HDMI 2.0 port should offer plenty of connectivity options, too. This graphics card does come with the reference cooler, so you might consider picking up a third-party cooling solution to take the edge off the noise.

MORE: Best Graphics Cards

MORE: Desktop GPU Performance Hierarchy Table

MORE: All Graphics Content