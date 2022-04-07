AMD Ryzen 5 5600G CPU is Only $199 Right Now: Real Deals

On sale, today is AMD's Ryzen 5 5600G CPU for just $199 from Newegg (opens in new tab). This processor includes integrated Radeon graphics and even comes complete with a Wraith Stealth cooler. See our review of the 5600G (opens in new tab) for more information.

Also reduced in price today is the Lenovo Legion Slim 7 15-inch gaming laptop for $1,099 (opens in new tab). This laptop features an 11th Gen CPU and Nvidia RTX 3060 GPU. And for anyone building a PC or just wanting to refresh the thermal compound on their components, we have one of our thermal paste best picks (opens in new tab) the Thermal Grizzly Kryonaut for only $6 (opens in new tab) at Amazon.

Scroll down for some more deals on headsets and monitors.

TL;DR — Today’s Best Deals

Today’s best deals in detail

(opens in new tab) AMD Ryzen 5 5600G CPU: was $259, now $199 with code 93XST25 at Newegg (opens in new tab)

The Ryzen 5 5600G is a six-core 12-thread CPU with a 16MB L3 cache and a base clock of 3.9GHz able to boost to 4.4GHz. This CPU contains integrated Radeon graphics with a TDP of 65W. The Wraith Stealth cooler is also included in this retail CPU box.

(opens in new tab) Lenovo Legion Slim 7 (RTX 3060) 15-inch Gaming Laptop: was $1,499, now $1,099 at Best Buy (opens in new tab)

This laptop features an AMD Ryzen 7 5800H CPU with Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 graphics. With an FHD screen, 16GB of Memory and a 512GB SSD, this is a lot of hardware for the money.

(opens in new tab) HP X24ih FHD 144Hz 1ms GTG IPS: was $259 now $159 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

With 144Hz on this 24-inch 1080p monitor from HP and only a 1ms response time - this is a great price for an IPS panel.

(opens in new tab) Razer Nari Essential Wireless 7.1 Surround Sound Gaming Headset: was $99, now $49 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

The Nari from Razer is a wireless gaming headset that features 7.1 virtual surround sound thanks to THX spatial audio, an extendable noise-cancelling microphone, up to 16-hours of battery life per charge, and a 2.4GHz wireless connection.

Looking for more deals?