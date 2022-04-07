AMD Ryzen 5 5600G CPU is Only $199 Right Now: Real Deals

On sale, today is AMD's Ryzen 5 5600G CPU for just $199 from Newegg (opens in new tab). This processor includes integrated Radeon graphics and even comes complete with a Wraith Stealth cooler. See our review of the 5600G (opens in new tab) for more information.
Also reduced in price today is the Lenovo Legion Slim 7 15-inch gaming laptop for $1,099 (opens in new tab). This laptop features an 11th Gen CPU and Nvidia RTX 3060 GPU. And for anyone building a PC or just wanting to refresh the thermal compound on their components, we have one of our thermal paste best picks (opens in new tab) the Thermal Grizzly Kryonaut for only $6 (opens in new tab) at Amazon.
Scroll down for some more deals on headsets and monitors.
TL;DR — Today’s Best Deals
Today’s best deals in detail
AMD Ryzen 5 5600G CPU: was $259, now $199 with code 93XST25 at Newegg (opens in new tab)
The Ryzen 5 5600G is a six-core 12-thread CPU with a 16MB L3 cache and a base clock of 3.9GHz able to boost to 4.4GHz. This CPU contains integrated Radeon graphics with a TDP of 65W. The Wraith Stealth cooler is also included in this retail CPU box.
Lenovo Legion Slim 7 (RTX 3060) 15-inch Gaming Laptop: was $1,499, now $1,099 at Best Buy (opens in new tab)
This laptop features an AMD Ryzen 7 5800H CPU with Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 graphics. With an FHD screen, 16GB of Memory and a 512GB SSD, this is a lot of hardware for the money.
Thermal Grizzly Kryonaut: was $11, now $6 at Amazon (opens in new tab)
Thermal Grizzly is a high-performance thermal compound that is used for cooling CPUs, GPUs, and other components that need to dissipate heat quickly.
See our best thermal paste (opens in new tab) picks for more options
HP X24ih FHD 144Hz 1ms GTG IPS: was $259 now $159 at Amazon (opens in new tab)
With 144Hz on this 24-inch 1080p monitor from HP and only a 1ms response time - this is a great price for an IPS panel.
Razer Nari Essential Wireless 7.1 Surround Sound Gaming Headset: was $99, now $49 at Amazon (opens in new tab)
The Nari from Razer is a wireless gaming headset that features 7.1 virtual surround sound thanks to THX spatial audio, an extendable noise-cancelling microphone, up to 16-hours of battery life per charge, and a 2.4GHz wireless connection.
